When searching for the best stocks to buy and watch, look for companies with strong earnings growth – and check the earnings calendar to see when they report.

As an investor or trader, the earning event is the most important part of watching the companies performance and future potentials. This week also many companies are going to show their financial reports and business reports to their shareholders. Below there are some major listed companies that are going to report their earnings report in the next week.

Monday – November 29

Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto will release third-quarter earnings before US markets open on Monday, November 29.

The company sells just one vehicle, the hybrid-electric Li-One sport utility vehicle. But co-founder and President Yanan Shen said in a call with Li Auto stock investors in August that more models are on the way.

“We have three platforms under development: the X platform for our next-generation EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) with the first model to be released in 2022, and the Whale and the Shark platform for our (battery electric vehicle) models to be launched in 2023.”

Li Auto delivered 7,649 vehicles in October, more than double the year-ago period and slightly higher than 7,094 in September. Like other automakers, Li Auto production has been hampered by parts and chip shortages. However, industry watchers say supplies appear to be improving.

Tuesday – November 30

Ambrella

Ambarella (AMBA) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company’s earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on November 30, 2021, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

This video-compression chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report. Which represents a year-over-year change of +444.4%. Revenues are expected to be $90.48 million, up 61.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Box

Box (BOX) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company’s earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on November 30, 2021, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call, it’s worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.

This online storage provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report. Which represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues are expected to be $218.64 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Net App

NetApp is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 30.

The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings for second-quarter fiscal 2022 between $1.14 and $1.24 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is at $1.22 per share, suggesting an improvement of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company expects net revenues in the range of $1.49-$1.59 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.55 billion, suggesting growth of 9.2% year over year.

The company beat estimates in all of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average. Shares of NetApp have surged 68.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s return of 49.8%.

Wednesday – December 01

CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.

The company anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $358 million to $365.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $364.8 million, indicating an improvement of 56.9% from the year-ago quarter.

CrowdStrike expects non-GAAP earnings between 8 cents and 10 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings stands at 10 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 25% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 44.4%.

SnowFlake Inc

SNOW stock reports third-quarter earnings on Dec. 1. Analysts project 91% revenue growth to $306 million. Snowflake stock trades at a substantial premium as a multiple of forward-looking revenue growth.

Stellar customer growth enabled SNOW stock to pull off the largest initial public offering ever by a software company in September 2020. The Snowflake (SNOW) IPO raised $3.4 billion.

Snowflake stock hit an all-time high of 429 in early December last year. But SNOW stock swooned in late 2020 amid analyst concerns over its lofty valuation.

On a June 10 analyst day, Snowflake laid out a path to $10 billion in product revenue by fiscal 2029, which coincides with calendar 2028. The $10 billion revenue target would result in a compound annual growth rate of 44%.

The company said it expects to increase the number of customers with over $1 million in product revenue. Snowflake also guided to a long-term operating margin of 10%-plus, lower than some analysts expected.

Thursday – December 02

DocuSign

DocuSign Inc, DOCU +2.5%. is scheduled to report earnings after Thursday’s close. The stock just hit a record high of $314.76 and is currently trading near $292/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down.

DocuSign is expected to report earnings of $0.39/share on $487.50 million in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $0.42. The Whisper number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings. Which represents a year-over-year change of +109.1%. Revenues are expected to be $529.33 million, up 38.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Friday – December 03

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 3. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 40.9% on the year.

BMO has shown annual earnings growth of 7.66% over the last five years, and looking ahead analysts expect the company to grow profits 13.66% per annum the next five years. Last quarter the company posted worse than expected EPS and this quarter the street expects $0.22 EPS. BMO is currently trading at $107.16 with an average price target of $118.89.

When looking at the last two reports, this bank has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.45%, on average, in the last two quarters.

For the most recent quarter, Bank of Montreal was expected to post earnings of $2.32 per share, but it reported $2.80 per share instead, representing a surprise of 20.69%. For the previous quarter, the consensus estimate was $2.18 per share, while it actually produced $2.49 per share, a surprise of 14.22%.