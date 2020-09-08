Tech Mahindra to offer blockchain solutions to customers on AWS platform

Tech Mahindra will now going to offer Blockchain solutions to enterprise customers on the Amazon Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services.

The company will architect, implement, and market supply chain solutions based on the blockchain across the verticals, which includes telecom, aviation, healthcare, and aerospace.

Executive Opinion

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra, said, “Global businesses are facing sustained headwinds and struggling to collectively navigate and strategize in this new, unchartered territory and facilitate business continuity in the current COVID world. Ensuring supply chain continuity is paramount and needs more attention in the coming times. Organizations are advised to leverage technologies like Blockchain to address the challenges and create a competitive advantage for themselves. Our collaboration with AWS will support future pandemic preparedness and accelerate an economic rebound post-COVID-19 for organizations operating global supply chains and eliminate siloes.”

More about the Tech Mahindra Blockchain solution

Tech Mahindra is an advanced consulting partner for the AWS and will build these solutions on the Amazon managed blockchain platform. This will help the customers to create and manage scalable blockchain networks using the popular open-source frameworks.

In the aerospace and aviation domain, Tech Mahindra will provide a kit management solution that will track and trace the ‘Kits’ as they are procured from the multi-tier suppliers in the aviation industry.

For the healthcare vertical, its new medical track and trace solution will allow for a time tracking and identification of fraudulent medical materials, face masks, PPE kits via the medical supply chain.

For the telecom vertical, the outbound logistics solution will provide enhanced visibility for the original equipment manufacturers on the expected time of arrival for the business to the consumer’s supply chain.

Tech Mahindra also added that it has plans to develop and market various blockchain solutions across multiple industries in the coming 12 to 18 months. The company revealed that 82% of the supply chain leaders are not completely confident in their supplier data, while the 70% say that it took them four days to update outdated supplier information.