Vodafone and Idea launch integrated brand identity: Vi

In the year 2018, Telecomm companies Idea and Vodafone merged together in one of the largest telecom mergers in the world. After 2 years since their integration, they have now announced the launch of Vi- an integrated brand identity. It is pronounced as ‘we’. The tagline of this new brand is “Together for Tomorrow”.

Managing director and CEO of Vodafone Idea, Ravinder Takkar said, “Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then focused on integrating two large networks, our people and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, a brand that will bring important meaning to the lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life. They would love a credible partner to help them on this journey. Vi’s positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive.”

Takkar talked about how this new brand identity is different from what it used to be by saying that has become leaner and more agile. The new brand aspires to become the Champion of Digital India by displaying passion and commitment towards the customers, stakeholders, employees, and everyone else who is part of their community.

Vi has been introduced as a new design system. It doesn’t just symbolize a new identity for the company. Along with creating a new legacy, the aim of Vi is also to transform the way things have been till now. This idea extends to businesses as well as urban and rural areas.

The ‘i’ of the Vi symbol has a bold mustard-colored dot. It is a strategic placement that symbolizes the progressing nature of India. The strong color is refreshing and packs promise into the future of the brand. It distinguishes it from the rest and gives surety that the employees will put customer needs above everything else.

From today onwards, Vi will be advertising on all major digital platforms marking the start of a high decibel intensive multi-media campaign. For the coming weeks, the brand will be creating a lot of buzz in the market.