Apple’s new iPhone 12 launch date to be revealed soon

According to the reports, the launch date of Apple’s iPhone 12 is about to be announced very soon. Apple is also going to launch iPads and the new Apple watch soon. Some rumors are also going around about a new Apple TV and a HomePod.

In 2019, the launch of the iPhone 11 series was on September 20 as per the usual norm of launching iPhones in September. This year, there has been a delay in the launch of the iPhone 12. The very obvious reason for this delay is the issues caused in the sourcing of components amidst the sudden lockdown due to COVID-19. Following the way WWDC 2020 was held on June 22, Apple will be holding the launch event virtually.

According to the tweets of Jon Prosser, the predicted date for the launch of the iPhone 12 is October 12. From this date, the iPhone will also be available for pre-order. The shipment of the new iPhones is expected to start by October 19. For the pre-order and shipping of iPhone 12 Pro models, the expected time is November, however the date is not confirmed yet.

The prices for the 4 iPhone models in the series of iPhone 12 have been leaked. The series will probably include iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen and iPhone 12 Max with a 6.1-inch screen. Both the iPhones will be 5G supported. The other two models will be iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen.

The pricing of the iPhone 12 is very similar to that of the iPhone 11. It will be priced at $699. The display size is in fact smaller than that of the iPhone 11. 2020’s most expensive iPhone is going to be 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max which will be priced at $1,449.

Apart from being the first iPhones to be supported by 5G, the iPhone 12 Pro models will also have a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro 2020.