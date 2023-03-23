Technology advancements in wood laser cutting machines

Introduction

The idea of the laser cutting goes back to Albert Einstein. But it took a lot years and efforts for this idea to become a reality. Since then, the laser has become indispensable in many technical and scientific fields. The acronym laser stands for: light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. Its properties make it suitable for use in cutting technology, among other things. Wood Laser cutter is mainly used where, relatively thin wood material is required to cut with the highest precision and the highest possible processing speed.

Laser technology

In laser cutting, also known as laser beam cutting a focused laser beam is absorbed at the cutting front and thereby produces a melt and metal vapor that is immediately downstream of the gas flow after generation. The side flies. A cutting gap remains, which can take any shape depending on the feed direction of the laser beam.

Laser Range

Laser cutting technology has advanced greatly in recent years. It is still mainly used in the smallest and smallest thickness range. Modern laser cutting has a cutting range between 0.5 and 30 mm, depending on the material and the power of the beam source, with more environmental variables.

How a Wood Laser Cutter works?

Wood Laser cutting is a cutting process capable of cutting wood using a high-power laser guided by optics. The process involves a laser beam focused on the work piece and using a jet of gas to direct the material through either cutting, vaporizing, melting, burning, or blowing methods. This results in a high quality finish. A wood laser cutter uses a process involving a motion control system to follow the instructions that are given to cut on the selected wood material

Benefits of technology advancements in wood laser cutter

Reduced cost

In early times, the Wood laser cutter which were used only had one single nozzle to eject laser on material but now as technology progresses it has two or three nozzles which has reduced the gas cost by 70%

Reliability

Cutting wood through laser is much more effective and accurate than hand cutting of wood.

Efficiency

Performance and system efficiency are basically improved here with higher power. These high-power laser machines increase efficiency by providing faster slicing speeds and more accurate ranges. Yet, these machines also seek to maximize laser performance and offer denser cutting scales. For cutting applications, each nozzle design is perfect for different projects.

Increased productivity

Producing high quality materials has been increased through wood laser cutter in recent times. As is takes much less time than hand cutting of wood and produces highest accuracy in products.

Pliability and agility

The technology has become an ideal way to compete against any existing top talent campaign, reducing the physicality of the sheet metal industry and increasing opportunities for laser automation. With laser cutting technology, there are three types of material handling automation systems for laser cutting or etching: a standalone machine with a shuttle table, a load-in-load laser machine, and a laser machine with a flexible production unit. It is important to strengthen capacity and initiate an automated workforce and business environment.

Conclusion

Modern laser cutting systems combine the advantages of lasers with the possibility of multifunctional processing on a wood laser cutter machine. Today’s laser cutters offer a wide range of configuration options for processing any kind of art designs on wood. Thus cutting, shaping, tapping, countersinking, marking or designing a wood has become much simple these days.