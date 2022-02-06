Teen who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter spurns cash offer, wants a Tesla in exchange for stopping

On Friday, a 19-year-old known for his Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk’s private jet was given a free Tesla in exchange for deleting it — but he declined. Jack Sweeney had earlier stated that if Musk offered him a free Tesla in exchange for deleting his account, he would accept it after rejecting a $5,000 offer from the Tesla CEO.

Sweeney told Insider that he turned down Musk’s $5,000 offer to deactivate the account because it wasn’t enough to replace the satisfaction he receives from operating it.

Musk remarked in his first chat with him, which took place via Twitter direct messaging in the fall of 2021 and was originally reported by Protocol: “Is it possible for you to take this down? It poses a security threat.” “Yes, I can,” Sweeney answered, “but it’ll cost you a Model 3 unless?”

“How about $5k for this account and generally making it difficult for weird people to track me?” Musk said. Sweeney explained: “Account and all of my assistance sound possible. Is it possible to increase that to $50,000?” He used college funding as an example, telling the millionaire that the money might be used to purchase a Tesla Model 3.

In essence, he is simply retweeting public information. In Sweeney’s defense, he has made it clear that only a Tesla, and only a Tesla, would cause him to close his account.

To be honest, we’re astonished that this situation has lasted so long. For a millionaire like Elon Musk, a Tesla isn’t a large investment, so why won’t he just give the teenager what he wants?