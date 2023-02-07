Tekken 8 Mechanics Demonstrated in a 30-Minute Video

Tekken 8, the highly anticipated upcoming fighting game, is making headlines with new information about its mechanics. The franchise, which first debuted with Tekken 7 in arcades back in 2015 and later on consoles and PC in 2017, has long been known for its innovative mechanics and unique fighting styles. Although Tekken 7 has not been ported to the new generation of consoles, it is still available through backward compatibility features on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Tekken 7 introduced the game-changing Rage Arts, powerful and cinematic attacks that could be unleashed when a player’s character’s health was low. The franchise’s creator, Katsuhiro Harada, and his team have always been mindful of the changes they make to the game, ensuring that they enhance the player’s experience and do not alienate long-time fans. This design philosophy is one of the reasons why Tekken remains one of the most popular fighting franchises in the world.

Recently, Tekken 8’s executive director, Katsuhiro Harada, and game director, Kohei Ikeda, spoke about the new features in the upcoming game during a keynote speech. They discussed changes to the existing Rage system, including the removal of Rage Drive techniques and the unification of the Rage Art command across all characters. They also introduced the new Recovery Gauge, similar to a feature present in Tekken Tag Tournament, which allows a portion of health to be regained if the player successfully blocks a big move from their opponent. To regain this health, the player must go on the offensive and either damage their opponent or cause them to block.

Tekken 8 will also feature the Heat System, designed to be overwhelmingly beneficial for the attacker. It has a dedicated Heat Gauge that gives the player 10 seconds to attack their opponent, which can be extended by attacking. The Heat condition enhances certain moves and combos and enables the player to unleash a devastating Heat Smash attack.

Finally, Harada and Ikeda discussed the new Special Controller Style, designed to make combos and assists more accessible for casual players. This controller style can be used without restrictions in competitive play, but its benefits have an upper limit. Harada stated that eventually, players using this controller style will “hit a wall,” and a skilled player familiar with the Arcade Controller Style will still likely have an advantage in Tekken 8. The game is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

In conclusion, Tekken 8 promises to bring exciting new features and mechanics to the franchise, while still retaining its classic style and beloved characters. Fans eagerly await the game’s release and are sure to be pleased with its new innovations.