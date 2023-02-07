Sony Says Almost 30% of PS5 Users Never Owned a PS4

Sony’s recent earnings call for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year has provided a glimpse into the success of the company’s latest gaming console, the PS5. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the supply issues, the PS5 has managed to attract a large number of players, including those who are new to the platform. According to Sony’s report, 30% of PS5 owners have never purchased its previous generation console, the PS4. Nearly a third of PS5 owners likely consist of both former PS2/PS3 players who have returned and individuals new to the platform.

The video game industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns worldwide playing a significant role. Gaming companies like Sony have particularly benefitted from this trend, especially with the launch of its latest console. The PS5’s supply issues haven’t diminished its appeal, and the company has managed to sell over seven million PS5 units during the 2022 holiday season. This translates to an eighty-two percent rise over the previous quarter, and the company has estimated that it has sold a little over thirty-two million PS5 units to date.

One of the biggest draws of the PS5 has been Sony’s slate of first-party titles, which include hit titles like Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War Ragnarok. The latter was the fastest-selling first-party launch for PlayStation, attracting a large number of players to the platform. As a result, Sony expects to meet its PS5 sales forecast for the fiscal year, although it remains to be seen if the company will hit its numbers in the post-holiday season.

Apart from the PS5, Sony’s hardware division is set to launch the PlayStation VR 2, a VR headset, in the near future. The launch of this new product will be an interesting development for the company, and it remains to be seen how 2023 pans out for Sony’s hardware division. However, the company’s latest earnings paint a promising picture for the future.

In conclusion, Sony’s recent earnings call highlights the success of the PS5 and the growing interest in the video game industry. The company’s first-party titles have attracted a large number of players, including those who are new to the platform. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and supply issues, the PS5 has managed to attract a large number of players, and the company’s hardware division is set to launch the PlayStation VR 2 in the near future.