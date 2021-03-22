Temasek To Take A 5% Stake In Ola For $150-200 Million

IMAGE CREDIT @OLA

OLA was valued at around $6.3 billion in 2019 with Softbank having the larger stake. as of today, the company has over 1.5 million drivers across 250 cities around India. Ola claims to get over 150,000 bookings daily through its mobile app. the company expanded into the international markets in 2018 in Australia and New Zealand and by early 2019 started its operations in the UK and as of now has over 25000 registered drivers in the country. In March 2021 Ola announced its plans to build the world’s largest two-wheeler plant in Tamil Nadu with a production capacity of 10 million units

After the investment round, some of Ola’s early employees, including Rehan Yar Khan (VC), investors Accel India, Bessemer Venture Partners, Texiforsure founder Aprilameya Radhakrishna Raghunandan G, etc., sold their shares in the company. Having strong investors on board will give Ola an advantage in raising capital in the future, experts say.

The investors include venture capitalists Accel India, Bessemer Venture Partners, Helion Venture Partners and Taxiforsure, whose founders Aprilameya Radhakrishna and Raghunandan G partially quit. Temasek’s ANI will seek CCI approval for the deal. In addition, Bhati Aggarwal will be an indirect subsidiary of Temasek, Macritchie Investments. ET first reported on talks about a deal between Temasek and Ola in its March 6 issue. The development comes after the Aggarwals Group blocked a move last year for a possible secondary sale of a stake in Tiger Global to SoftBank, according to sources.

OLA must provide incentives for drivers to use its application as a preferred way to attract customers, in the face of stiff competition from Uber, which, for some reason, industry experts say has led to huge money burnings. The company has partnered with several automakers, including Maruti Mahindra, Mahindras, and BMW, to help drivers purchase vehicles with better financing terms.