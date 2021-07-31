Tencent sees a turnaround becomes the biggest loser in July

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has gone from being a market favourite to the world’s largest stock loss this month as a results of China’s extraordinary crackdown on its technology industry.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese Internet behemoth has fallen 23% in July, putting it on target to possess its worst month ever after losing roughly $170 billion in market price . According to Bloomberg statistics, this is often the quickest evaporation of shareholder value within the globe over this point period. Chinese firms, notably Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, account for nine of the highest ten losses in shareholder value this month.

Tencent’s stock rose 7.1 percent on Thursday morning, mirroring broader advances in Chinese markets, as Beijing stepped its attempts to assuage worries over its assault on the private education sector.

The Shenzhen-based company is one of the main targets of an official campaign aimed at some of China’s digital behemoths thought to pose a danger to the country’s data security and financial stability. The stock market’s decline accelerated earlier in the week when Beijing expanded its regulatory crackdown to incorporate formerly high-flying businesses like private education.

Tencent has faced penalties like the loss of exclusive music streaming rights and antitrust fines as a results of the regulatory storm. This week, the business said that new user registration for its popular WeChat services had been suspended, which it had been forced to remedy mobile app-related concerns.

Analysts still are positive

Despite concerns about potential regulatory action, the stock is starting to seem cheap, and most analysts have refrained from reducing their price targets: Tencent is still rated as a “buy” by 62 of the 68 experts who have given it a recommendation. Analysts’ average target price is HK$736.3, according to Bloomberg data, a 65 percent premium over Wednesday’s close of HK$447.2.



At HK$447.2, the stock was trading at 22.5 times expected profits, much below its historical average of 30 times expected earnings. It’s also at its most oversold level in more than six years.

“Tencent trading at HK$500 is appealing, but the next earnings will be an important item to monitor,” Pong said, adding that if the company can achieve 20% -30% growth, its shares may see a strong comeback. “Because it may show that they can still be profitable in this challenging environment.”

According to Citigroup analysts like Alicia Yap, any major share repurchases by the business may help the company reverse its current unfavourable market perception.