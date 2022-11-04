Terra founder Do Kwon invited meetups against falsehood 

The founder of cryptocurrency Terra, Do Kwon has been seen as a fugitive and is taking refuge in Europe. As per the recent updates he has invited the global institutions to have a discussion or meetup on meeting against all of their claims against the cryptocurrency Terr’s fall this year in may.

Do Kwon has openly invited anyone from all the global government officials or the police or the individuals having some assumptions and complaints against Do Kwon. This invitation note was delivered by Do Kwon through his Twitter handle on Friday this month.

Who is Do Kwon?

Do Kwon Is the founder of Terra labs, the company behind the introduction of cryptocurrencies like Terra and Luna. It is inspected by the global organization that he has been taking refugees from various countries after the recent fall of cryptocurrency Terra , in which he has been blamed for all the failures of the algorithm and the trade process.

He has been sued by more than 300 investors from Singapore for the losses they encountered in the crypto trades failure this year in may. All other important legal authorities and regulators also started the hunt for Do Kwon after Interpol issued the red notice for him. This notice has halted international travel for refuge options.

The motherland of Do Kwon, South Korea has also revoked Kwon’s passport in recent times to halt his international travel. In the spirit of all these restrictions, Do Kwo has been able to move to Dubai, which has considered a country that has some extradition treaties for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

After Dubai, he has been witnessed to have been to Europe. During his recent stay in Europe has announced through his Twitter handle that he is ready and will make sure to connect with anyone who wants to have any meetings or discussions about any allegations against him in the Terra crypto fall.

What happened to cryptocurrency terra?

The Cryptocurrency Terra witnessed a huge amount of transactions and sudden overnight sales this year in May, which resulted in the price fall of the cryptocurrency. It was taken as the failure of the cryptocurrency Terra to resist the market demand and supply situation and the cryptocurrency was considered as failed in this recent crash in May.

Some measures were taken by the company after the may crash but the company has not been able to recover from the market crash which whipped around $31 billion of all the investors into this cryptocurrency transactions.