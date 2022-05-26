TerraUSD: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest are nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical concerning the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course. In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts in the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, TerraUSD. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about TerraUSD (UST)

TerraUSD or as commonly referred to as UST is nothing but simply the decentralized and algorithmic stablecoin of the popular Terra blockchain. Not just that, it is a rather scalable and yield-bearing coin that is known to be value pegged to the US dollar. In addition to this, TerraUSD was actually created in order to deliver value to the Terra community as well as to offer a scalable solution for decentralized finance (DeFi) amid severe scalability issues that are said to be faced by other stablecoin leaders like Dai.

As a result, TerraUSD becomes a platform that is known to promise users a high level of scalability, interchain usage as well as interest rate accuracy of course. Moreover, the said platform also provides a variety of benefits that have made it stand out as and when compared to other competitors in the marketplace.

Also, due to its minting mechanism, UST can meet the requirements of DeFi protocols that it makes use of without losing scalability. Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, in April 2019, Terra (LUNA) was first founded by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin and in September 2020, they managed to launch TerraUSD on Bittrex Global. Ever since then, TerraUSD has managed to outstrip several stablecoin competitors in the marketplace including PAX as well as GUSD.

Apart from this, Terra is TerraUSD’s very own blockchain, the creation of Terraform Labs (a subsidiary of Terra Alliance). Also, UST Is said to be the native utility token of the said platform which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Coming back to the topic, as mentioned, TerraUSD is simply a decentralized stablecoin that is running on Ethereum and which attempts to maintain a value of just 1.00 US dollars. Unlike centralized stablecoins, UST is not actually backed by the US dollar in a bank account but instead, to mint 1 TerraUSD, 1.00 US dollar worth of TerraUSD’s reserve asset (LUNA) must be burned.

Furthermore, UST can easily be added to crypto wallets online by simply integrating TerraUSD as a payment method. Moving on, another such area where TerraUSD has actually managed to show its power is decentralized applications (DApps). For instance, a platform that mints fungible synthetic assets, as well as track real-life asset prices, use UST as a pricing benchmark.

As talked about earlier, TerraUSD was launched in September 2020, and ever since then, it has managed to gain the reputation of the most scalable stablecoin. Moreover, UST can also be used in conjunction with LUNA, which is said to be Terra’s non-stablecoin crypto, or as a standalone token.

Now, for some of you wondering what is it that makes TerraUSD unique and different from others in the marketplace? Allow me a chance to explain. Amongst various other things, some of which we have discussed earlier as well, a few key factors which have led TerraUSD to be such a huge success include easy exchange, enhanced scalability, interoperability as well as passive income potential of course.

All in all, TerraUSD is said to be the very first decentralized stablecoin that is known to provide interest earnings, easier interchain movement as well as incredible scalability as and when compared to any other in the global marketplace.

Now that we have talked much about TerraUSD, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in TerraUSD (UST)

As of today, the price of TerraUSD is about 0.079717 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 126,990,510 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the TerraUSD has gone down by 7.34 percent, and with the current market cap of 2,119,332,231 US dollars, UST is currently placed at the #58 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of the TerraUSD is 11,278,951,456 UST coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 16.22 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in TerraUSD is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that TerraUSD can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, TerraUSD does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy TerraUSD? Let me help you with that. Currently, TerraUSD is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have UST listed on them include FTX, Bybit, MEXC, Bitget as well as OKX to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on TerraUSD? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Top 10 cryptocurrencies to buy in May 2022