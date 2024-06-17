Tesla is reigniting the legal battle surrounding Elon Musk’s controversial pay package. The company is arguing that a recent shareholder vote in favor of the compensation plan should be recognized by the court, potentially overturning a previous ruling that voided the package. This move sets the stage for a renewed legal showdown between the company and shareholders who oppose the massive payout awarded to Musk.

Tesla Petitions Court to Consider Shareholder Vote

In a letter filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Tesla’s attorneys urged Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to acknowledge the outcome of the shareholder vote held on June 13th, 2024. The vote, which ratified Musk’s pay package, represents a significant development in the ongoing legal saga. Tesla argues that the vote “significantly impacts” the judge’s earlier ruling and should be factored into the court’s final decision.

Greg Varallo, a lawyer representing shareholders opposed to the pay package, maintains that the vote has “no legal effect” on the case. He plans to present his arguments in a legal brief due on Friday. This contrasting view highlights the ongoing disagreement between Tesla and shareholders regarding the implications of the vote.

Tesla Expresses Uncertainty About Vote’s Validity

Despite urging the court to consider the vote, Tesla itself acknowledges some uncertainty about its legal weight. The company has characterized the ratification process as “novel” and expressed doubt over whether the Delaware courts will ultimately accept the results. This cautious approach suggests that Tesla may not be entirely confident in the vote’s ability to overturn the earlier ruling.

Tesla’s central argument hinges on the idea that the shareholder vote has “cured” the problems identified by Chancellor McCormick in her January 2024 decision. The judge had ruled that Musk exerted undue control over the initial process of establishing the pay package in 2018. Additionally, she found that Tesla withheld crucial information from shareholders regarding the ease of achieving the performance targets tied to Musk’s compensation.

Tesla contends that the ratification vote rectified these issues. A special board committee reviewed the pay package and deemed it beneficial to shareholders, addressing concerns about Musk’s dominance in the process. Additionally, the vote was accompanied by “hundreds of pages of added disclosures,” including Chancellor McCormick’s original 200-page opinion. This enhanced transparency, according to Tesla, addresses the court’s previous concerns about information asymmetry.

Before Tesla can pursue an appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court, Chancellor McCormick must determine the legal fees awarded to the shareholder lawyers. The shareholder team is seeking a hefty sum of around $5 billion, payable in Tesla stock. Conversely, Tesla argues that a much lower fee of roughly $13.6 million is more appropriate. This significant discrepancy in proposed fees represents another point of contention that the court needs to resolve.

The legal battle surrounding Elon Musk’s pay package continues to unfold. With Tesla’s renewed push for court recognition of the shareholder vote and the ongoing debate over legal fees, the case remains far from settled. The ultimate decision by the Delaware courts will have significant implications for Tesla, Musk, and the broader issue of executive compensation in publicly traded companies.