When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, it was meant to change everything a bold, futuristic machine that broke every rule of traditional truck design. But less than two years later, the hype has faded fast.

Production delays, clunky quality control, and a design that split opinions have made the Cybertruck one of Tesla’s most talked-about but least seen vehicles on the road. It’s not just about looks either. Early owners have pointed to rust spots, panel misalignment, and software glitches. More importantly, buyers simply aren’t lining up.

In Q2 of 2025, Tesla sold just 4,306 Cybertrucks. That’s a massive 51% drop from the same time last year. Compare that to how often you see a Model Y or Model 3 around, and the difference is clear: the Cybertruck has yet to find its place.

Free Full Self-Driving Transfer: A Big, Risky Giveback

In a move that’s turning heads, Tesla is now offering one of its most valuable perks—free transfer of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to anyone upgrading to a Cybertruck. This $12,000 software has always been tied to the vehicle, not the owner, so once you sold your Tesla, the FSD stayed behind. For years, fans have begged for this to change.

Now, for a limited time, Tesla is finally saying yes but only if you buy a Cybertruck.

It’s a major concession, and it sends a clear message: Tesla is struggling to sell the truck and is ready to offer real incentives to make it happen.

A Nod to the Tesla Faithful

This offer is aimed squarely at Tesla’s most loyal customers the ones who already bought into the brand and paid for FSD once. For them, being able to keep that $12,000 investment makes a big difference. It turns the Cybertruck from a gamble into a maybe.

But at the same time, it shows just how hard it is to sell the Cybertruck on its own. It’s not the futuristic design, the stainless-steel armor, or the promise of innovation that’s moving units anymore it’s discounts, freebies, and loyalty perks.

A Bigger Push Before the Clock Runs Out

This deal is part of a bigger sales push happening across Tesla’s lineup. With the $7,500 federal EV tax credit ending on September 30, Tesla is also throwing in free Supercharging miles and price cuts across the board.

But the Cybertruck’s inclusion in the FSD transfer offer stands out. It’s not just about moving cars it’s about fixing a bigger problem. A vehicle once promised to change the game is now struggling to stay in it.

Will It Be Enough?

At the end of the day, this is Tesla making a big bet on its community. By offering up one of its most requested features, it’s hoping to turn loyal fans into Cybertruck drivers.

Whether it’s a clever move or a sign of desperation is still up for debate. But one thing’s clear: Tesla’s not giving up on the Cybertruck just yet.