The U.S. Department of Transportation is facing a massive staffing shake-up, with over 4,100 employees expected to exit following new voluntary retirement and resignation incentives rolled out by the Trump Administration. The reductions, confirmed through data provided to Congress and reviewed by Reuters, mark one of the largest reorganizations in recent federal history, and it’s raising serious questions about the future of transportation safety in the country.

NHTSA Takes a Major Hit

Among the most heavily impacted agencies is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which plays a central role in keeping U.S. roads safe. NHTSA will lose nearly 30% of its workforce, dropping from 772 employees to just 555.

That’s no small change. NHTSA is currently investigating the safety of self-driving cars and advanced driver-assistance systems, like those used by Tesla and Waymo. The agency had actually grown by nearly a third under President Biden’s administration to meet rising safety demands. Now, much of that progress may be undone.

“Lean Government” Comes at a Cost

The cuts are part of President Trump’s push to streamline the federal workforce during his second term. With advice from Elon Musk and the recently created Department of Government Efficiency, the administration has already seen over 260,000 federal employees leave in just the first 100 days.

In the case of the Department of Transportation, total staff will drop from 57,000 to under 53,000. That’s more than 4,000 people walking out of roles that, until now, have supported everything from road construction and public transit to auto safety and research.

“We’ll Restaff If Needed,” Says Secretary Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke to reporters on Thursday, striking a cautious tone about the future.

“We’re evaluating where the workforce stands,” Duffy said. “If we find we’re bloated in certain areas, we’ll scale down. If there’s a gap, we’ll look at rehiring. Right now, we feel okay — but it’s something we’ll keep watching closely.”

Still, there’s no clear timeline for how or when those gaps might be addressed, leaving many in and outside the agency uncertain.

Consumer Groups Push Back

Not everyone is comfortable with the changes. Consumer safety advocates and several lawmakers are pushing back hard, especially after learning that NHTSA may also see a $10 million cut to its research and operations budget.

Angela Monroe from the Road Safety Alliance called the timing of the cuts “deeply troubling.”

“We’re seeing rising traffic deaths, increasingly complex vehicle tech, and more cars than ever on the road,” she said. “This is the worst possible time to scale back safety oversight.”

What Comes Next?

As federal staff pack up and leave, there’s growing concern over what comes next for the agencies tasked with keeping the country’s transportation system running safely and efficiently.

While the Trump Administration is betting on a leaner, more efficient government, critics argue that cutting safety staff in the middle of a technological revolution on America’s roads may be more risky than responsible.

One thing is clear: the road ahead for U.S. transportation policy just got a lot bumpier.