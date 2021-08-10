Tesla bows down to COVID-19 norms, issues mandate to wear masks in Nevada factory

As most of us are already aware, Tesla is an American automotive giant known to be an electric vehicle and clean energy company based out of Palo Alto, California, and owned by one of the world’s richest- Elon Musk.

According to recent reports, Tesla has made it mandatory for all its workers to wear masks in its Nevada battery plant. Not just that, unlike before when only the unvaccinated group of people were required to wear masks indoors, the company policy now states for everyone on-site regardless of their vaccination status to be wearing masks, looking at the escalating cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant throughout the country, joining the rising number of organizations with such mandates.

In addition to this, Tesla has been strengthening its policies looking at the fact that this variant of the virus is much more easily transmissible along with Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC)’s updated guidelines recommending vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors. Studies show that, even though full vaccinations hold a chance to reduce symptoms and infections, there is still evidence of vaccinated people getting infected, readily transmitting the virus on to others.

Furthermore, when the pandemic started last year, Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer- Elon musk retaliated against the COVID restrictions, including those in regards to the stay-at-home instructions in Alameda County, California where the company’s Fremont plant is located. While the automotive giant eventually agreed to close down the operations temporarily in March last year, Musk reported in a statement about their plans of reopening the plant in may 2020 going against the local shelter-in-place law.

Not just that, the company went so far as to sue the county & threaten to move Tesla’s operations outside of California. In November last year, Musk posted on his Twitter handle about the possibility of him having a “moderate case of COVID-19”

However, Tesla has not responded to any requests for comment.

As noted in another report, On the third of August this year, California revised its mask laws, now requiring everyone over 2 years of age to wear masks in indoor public places, irrespective of their vaccination status.

In conclusion, this time when Tesla’s plants can remain open, it is easier for them to comply with the healthcare norms. This time around, Tesla unlike last time is seen stepping forward to take action instead of fighting back especially when the company is struggling to keep pace with the demand for its vehicles and can’t afford to test the officials’ tolerance.