Forza Horizon 5’s Full Map Revealed

The full map of Forza Horizon 5’s was unveiled today by Playground Games and gives players an idea of the size of the upcoming world map for racing games. A few months before the release of the Forza Horizon 5 in November, developers Turn 10 Studios have unveiled the first look at the world map for Forza Horizon 5. The map is described to be 50% Larger than the one players rumbled in Forza Horizon 4, so it’s a little easier to get a feel of the scale of the map. Nevertheless, a tweet from the official Forza Horizons Twitter account appears to show the entirety of the new map for the upcoming racing game, which we know will take place in Mexico.

While the overall map shape and space are fictional, many of the individual parts of the New Mexico-inspired landscapes are modeled after real Mexican locations. Techniques such as photogrammetry are used to recreate the Mexican landscape with realism and precision, offering the player an immersive experience. On the left side of the map, the desert biome is modeled on the Baja peninsula. The full game map includes a variety of locations, including dunes, dunes, and woodlands, and promises to be one of the most diverse games in the series to date. Each biome has its own appearance and different geographical characteristics. Players can see numerous interesting points on the map, with many twists and turns to serve different races.

The developers attempt to cover a decent area of Mexico, with the Pacific Coast in the west and the Caribbean Sea in the east. The card is the largest and most diverse in the series, being 50% to 15% larger than the UK version of Horizon 3s. The map does not show series events, races, or challenges, but it does show the season and whether it is rainy or not, which should give the game world more realism.

Mike Brown revealed for the first time the entire map of the game which is 50% larger than the previous title Forza Horizon 4 and features the longest highway ever spanning the entire Forza Horizon series. The previous title took place in a fictional Britain, but the new title will take riders into an epic environment inspired by the diverse countries of Mexico. The video can be seen below, where the developer points out that the upcoming racing game will add a longer highway to the series, as well as a city built on an abandoned racetrack.

By taking a look at the image, You can see the complete map of the game in high resolution with the shrunken scale of the Gran Caldera volcano, the climax of Horizon: Horizon 5 dominating the map. What really stands out on the map is the massive volcano at the top left. It was a feature revealed in the trailer for the game, and the map shows us the road that leads to the top of the path system that takes us there.

The map for the upcoming racing game shows biomes and areas that players can expect when they visit deserts, jungles, and mountains while driving through Mexico. Players will experience breathtaking expeditions through the ever-evolving landscapes of Mexico. The Playground Games team also took the time to unveil some of the vehicles that will be at the game launch. Playground announced that players will receive a Toyota Supra GR 2020 for free at the start of the game, regardless of which platform they choose to play Forza Horizon 5. We also got a taste of some new body kit upgrades that have not appeared in previous Forza Horizon games, including edged wings. Every biome on the map looks beautiful, and new details for each biome have been revealed, with several small towns and settlements scattered across them.

We already knew that Mexico’s coast-to-coast playback, through which gamers will race when the game is released on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC, will have areas with multiple biomes including active volcanoes, jungles, beaches, and cities. Each biome will be subject to its own weather and climate and offer racers its own challenges. The revelation shows that, unlike previous games, each city will be a miniaturized version of the real world.