Xbox Cloud Streaming Is Now Accessible Through The Windows Xbox App

Microsoft announced its experimental project Xcloud for tablets and Android (with support for mobile phones) in September last year. This allows players to carry their Xbox Game Pass titles anywhere they want. Earlier this year, the company released the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta for Windows 10 PCs. After bringing its game streaming service (Project xCloud) to iOS, Microsoft has now made it available in the Xbox app for Windows and is trying to offer games around the world (22 countries to be precise) to players.

Its cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, has been available on PCs via the web browser since the end of June. While it was originally available via browser-based streaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, Microsoft has introduced cloud gaming on Windows 10 PCs to Xbox app. You can now launch the service from the same Xbox app that you used to browse and launch game passes games.

With their gaming streaming platform, players can stream up to 100 games on any device without having to worry about hardware limitations. Also known as XCloud, this beta allows players to stream games without worries on their Android or iOS phones.

Microsoft is expanding the availability of Project xCloud, its game streaming service, to more platforms and users. According to the company, the game streaming experience is now available to Xbox insiders. Xbox streaming is available for mobile phones on Android and iOS.

Microsoft released its Android xCloud streaming service earlier this year as a beta. The app can be downloaded via Google Play Store and in just a few steps you will be able to play big AAA titles right in your smartphone. Xbox Cloud Streaming, also known as Project xCloud, is the most content-rich streaming option for games worldwide.

This means that lower-priced PCs and non-gaming PCs will be able to use their Xbox Cloud gaming service, opening gaming to a large number of potential new devices. The beta of the Android xCloud gaming streaming service is critical to providing members with the best possible experience until the full launch, and should not be taken as an indication of the final experience library. Interestingly, Microsoft appears to have renewed its intention to stream Xbox Cloud to Apple devices through a workaround to bypass the App Store.

The Xbox app for Xbox Insider on Windows can now be used in a web browser, and PC users have the option to use the app to repair their cloud games. The earlier beta required users to play in an Internet browser, which offered Xbox insiders a native app experience on the Xbox One. Because the Xbox is internet-based, regardless of your age, a PC should be able to offer an excellent gaming experience, especially if you have a decent broadband connection.

The big catch is that you need a gamepad to play most of the available games, and the game in question features formal keyboard and mouse support in its Xbox version but I haven’t tested the app to see if that’s exposed in the app. You will have to keep your mouse and keyboard handy or just get yourself an Xbox controller. If you are in the Xbox Insider program you must ensure that the Xbox app has been updated to Windows 10 PCs to connect via USB or Bluetooth to an Xbox controller.

Pair your Xbox Wireless Controller with your Windows 10 device, launch the Xbox app, choose the Cloud Gaming Area in the middle of the page, select a game from the cloud gaming library and play. You can also join the Windows Game Preview by starting the Microsoft Store, clicking on the 3-point menu, downloading an update, retrieving updates, and then updating the app. To test this, the app checks for legitimate customer data on your Windows10 machine, including Xbox credentials, if a running Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership does not work.

Other handy features include easy access to controllers and network status information, social media compatibility to make it easier to keep in touch with friends while playing and the ability to invite people to join you in a game even if they don’t have the game installed on their system. If you’re an Xbox user, when you open the app on your device, under the Game Pass tab, you’ll see a new Cloud Gaming section highlighting the games you can stream under Windows 10. This section contains all the features you started with, including network status, controller information, and social features. Information about the status of the controller network and social characteristics is also available.

Microsoft’s enduring goal is to make games available to players around the world, no matter where you are and on what device you want to play. They do this by offering gamers a choice of Xbox games that can be downloaded from consoles and PCs or played in the cloud on Windows PCs, phones, and tablets. Each month a new game is added, and from August the line-up consists of the critically acclaimed roguelike Hades: The First Third, the skating game, and various dirt titles.