Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets

Initially, Tesla’s stock surged and then plummeted as it became obvious that the buyout would not happen. At the time of the tweets in 2018, Denholm headed Tesla’s audit committee, which looks after company controls meant to ensure compliance with securities law.

On Friday, she took the stand for around 30 minutes, saying that she would have quit if she had thought the tweets contained false information. She further added, “If I believed that Elon was trying to mislead the public I would have stood down from the board.”

She took over as board chair after Musk agreed to relinquish the role in 2018 as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the tweets were fraudulent.

He and Tesla also paid $40 million as fines to settle the accusations. They did not admit their fault. Denholm said that as the potential buyer, Musk was free to tweet about the deal.

Denholm said, "Because he was tweeting on behalf of himself, the policy doesn't apply," referring to a Tesla policy requiring disclosures by insiders to be vetted by the company ahead of time. Musk told the jury earlier this week he could have financed the potential deal from existing Tesla investors as well as a Saudi wealth fund.