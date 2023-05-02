Tesla critic settles a defamation lawsuit with Musk for $10,000

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit for $10,000 with Randeep Hothi, a vocal member of the TSLAQ short-seller community on Twitter. Hothi accused Musk of defaming him in an email sent in 2019 claiming that Hothi “almost killed” a Tesla security guard in the company’s parking lot, without any basis in fact.

Who is Randeep Hothi?

Randeep Hothi is a graduate student and a vocal member of the TSLAQ short-seller community on Twitter. He became a hero to short sellers with his Twitter posts and accused the CEO of smearing him with false allegations that he menaced the electric-car maker’s employees.

What was the lawsuit about?

Hothi filed a defamation lawsuit against Musk in 2019 for sending an email that claimed Hothi “almost killed” a Tesla security guard in the parking lot of the company’s factory, without any basis in fact. Hothi’s lawyers argued that Musk’s public criticism of him triggered an online hate campaign in which he was accused of being “a liar, a murderer, a terrorist, and a deranged maniac.”

Background of the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by Musk after the critic, who is known for his critical stance on Tesla, accused the CEO of making false statements about the company’s production numbers. The critic had claimed that Musk had overstated the number of Model 3 vehicles that the company was producing, leading to a drop in the company’s stock price.

Musk denied the accusations and filed a lawsuit against the critic for defamation. The lawsuit sought $75,000 in damages, as well as a court order preventing the critic from making similar statements in the future.

The lawsuit drew a lot of attention from both supporters and critics of Tesla, with many people speculating about the potential outcome of the case.

What did Hothi say about the settlement?

Hothi said in a statement issued by his lawyers on Monday that the settlement achieves his goal to clear his name and he tweeted about being vindicated. In a tweet, he said: “In March 2023, Musk asked me to settle. I believe my work is now vindicated. For several reasons, I have decided to accommodate Musk (for a modest $10k). I now join the rest of you who are watching his public meltdown in real-time.”

Reactions to the settlement

The settlement has been met with a mixed response from the public. Some people have criticized Musk for using his wealth and power to bully a critic into submission. They argue that the settlement sends a message that Musk can use the legal system to silence his critics.

Others have praised Musk for standing up for himself and his company. They argue that the lawsuit was necessary to protect Tesla’s reputation and prevent false information from spreading.

Regardless of the reactions, the settlement has brought an end to a highly publicized legal battle that had been going on for months. It remains to be seen whether this settlement will have any impact on future lawsuits involving Musk or Tesla.

