Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in All-Black Wrap Driven by Chief Designer, ​Franz von Holzhausen

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has been making waves in the automotive industry with its futuristic design and stainless steel body. After months of speculation about the truck’s appearance, a recent sighting in Santa Monica has revealed a new and intriguing option for potential buyers: a sleek all-black wrap.

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s Chief Designer, was seen cruising the streets of Santa Monica in a matte black-wrapped Cybertruck, sparking speculation about the potential availability of this customization option. This sighting not only hints at von Holzhausen’s personal preference for the matte black color but also suggests that Tesla may introduce an official factory option for wrapping the Cybertruck. Until now, the public had only seen design renderings or the bare stainless steel prototype of the Cybertruck. However, this sighting offers a tangible glimpse into the world of personalization possibilities for Cybertruck owners. Wraps not only enhance the aesthetics of the vehicle but also serve as a protective layer against scratches and wear over time.

Expected Pricing for Color Wraps

Tesla already offers premium color wraps for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, giving owners the ability to customize their ride beyond the default silver hue. These wraps, available in various colors such as Stealth Black, Slip Grey, and Glacier Blue, are made of a high-quality self-healing urethane-based film that safeguards the original paint from chips, scratches, and swirling. Additionally, the wraps come with a warranty of up to 5 years, ensuring long-lasting protection.

While the exact pricing for the Cybertruck’s premium color wraps remains unknown, it is expected to be similar to the cost of wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y, which range from $7,500 to $8,000, depending on the chosen color. Tesla’s clear wrap option, which provides transparent protection, is priced at $5,000. These costs include both the materials and installation at Tesla Service Centers, ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers.

What is the best custom option?

The Cybertruck itself boasts impressive specifications, including a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds, a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds, and a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. Its stainless steel exoskeleton eliminates the need for paint underneath the wrap, raising questions about the necessity and choice of wrap materials such as more expensive colored paint protection film (PPF) versus cheaper vinyl.

PPF offers superior durability and protection compared to vinyl wraps but comes at a higher price point. However, with the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body, the need for PPF’s additional protection may be less critical. This opens the door for more affordable vinyl wrap options, allowing customers to personalize their truck without breaking the bank.

It’s important to note that individual preferences may vary. Some Cybertruck owners may still opt for PPF, particularly if they plan to engage in off-road or heavy-duty work where added protection is crucial. On the other hand, those looking for a change in appearance may choose vinyl wraps to transform the color and style of their truck.

Franz von Holzhausen, known for his innovative designs, has expressed his fondness for Teslas due to their pioneering electric vehicle technology. In a 2022 interview, he highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date on automotive design trends and technologies by driving various cars. With the Cybertruck’s captivating and unconventional design, it’s no wonder von Holzhausen was spotted in black Cybertruck!