Tesla directors pay $735 mn to settle lawsuit over excess compensation

According to a Monday filing in a Delaware court, automaker Tesla Inc‘s directors are likely to return $735 million to the company in order to compensate claims they mistakenly overpaid themselves in one of the most joint shareholder settlements in awhile.

The settlement will solve a 2020 lawsuit dispute with a retirement fund Which holds the automakers stock and also negotiated stock options that were given to Tesla directors for the first time in June 2017.

The lawsuit settlement will not affect the $56 billion compensation allotted to the owner Elon Musk, which is also being challenged by the shareholders in a different lawsuit that was in trial last year. The verdict of the latter lawsuit is expected to come out soon.

The directors, comprising Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, I have willingly said yes to return the stock equivalent to US$ 3.1 million, as per a court filing.

The automaker did not respond to any request for a comment. The director is involved, resolve the issue in the best interest of Tesla stockholders and acted in good faith, however, they agreed to settle in order to do away with the risk of self litigation and also litigation to the company, according to the court filing.

In the lawsuit filed, the directors were alleged of giving themselves unfair and huge compensation in terms of around 11 million stock options during 2017 and 2020, which is accused to have gone far beyond the acceptable norms for the directors.

The police and fire retirement system of the city of Detroit brought the case into notice in 2020 and the settlement made to Tesla was for its own benefit – a kind of case called as derivative lawsuit. The amount of settlement is one of the largest ever in terms of a derivatives case in a court of Chancery, which is a huge venue for shareholder litigation.

Elon musk and his company Tesla have a solid reputation for combating lawsuits. Earlier too, one at a trial in a defamation lawsuit – when he was accused of securities law violations and he also won a shareholder lawsuit that alleged him of forcing Tesla to buy Solar city.

To settle the lawsuit, The directors also agreed upon not getting any compensation for the last three years – 2021, 2022 and 2023, owing to the board which determines how the compensation will be distributed.

Tesla combatted The lawsuit by negotiating that the auto making company went through slopes of unprecedented growth, which raised the company’s stock price up 10 folds. Alongside the profit in stock value, stock options will also reward it to the directors and to the CEO rose much in value.

Earlier the company had argued that it exhausted the stock option to fulfil the incentives of directors that were aligned with the objectives of investors.

Richard Tornetta, a shareholder, also filed lawsuit against Tesla in 2019 to challenge Elon Musk’s pay deal of 2018. He professed that the package is “the largest compensation ground in human history“ and it is not justifiable.

The report also stated, “ last directors were accused of awarding themselves around 11 million stock options from 2017 to 2020, which shareholders say is of the standard for corporate boards.”

However, the tax law directors denied of any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, and they agreed to settle the case in order to “eliminate the uncertainty, risk, burden, and expense of further litigation”, according to the 14 July filing in Delaware Chancery court.

