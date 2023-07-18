Google Pixel 8 Pro: Massive Hardware Upgrade Revealed!

Reliable Android tipster, Yogesh Brar has brought some new leaks and rumors for the upcoming new Android beast from Google, the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. In recent years, Google has been digging deep and is coming up with good features and designs, and even hardware for their existing Pxiel lineup.

However, Pixel being owned by Google does give the Pixel lineup of smartphones a huge edge on the software side but usually the Pixel lineup used to lag in coming up with outdated hardware side.

However, things started to improve after the smartphone maker understood there is a need for hardware upgrades. And this is where we have new Pixel lineups from the Pixel 6 series where the smartphones got a huge upgrade on the hardware as well as on the software side also Google considered putting the right price for their Pixel lineup which makes it even more competitive today.

Google Pixel 8 series to feature a huge hardware upgrade

The already-launched Pixel 7 series was a huge success for Google which motivated the company to come up with an improved smartphone for the coming years. After launching the new Pixel 7 series, now we have the Pixel 8 series lineup which is expected to make its way to launch soon.

Many smartphone fans have been waiting to know more about the upcoming flagships from Google which is like three months to make its way to launch officially. However, before the launch itself, we have some new leaks and rumors which depict the specification and features of the upcoming beasts.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – 6.7″ QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz

– Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip

– 12GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)

– Selfie: 11MP

– Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP

– Android 14

– 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging Launch: October — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023

Expected Specification for Google Pixel 8 Pro

As per the latest leaks and rumors, the upcoming new flagships, the Google Pixel 8 series especially the top-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphone is expected to come up with some great new upgrades where on the front we will get to see a wider spread display of around 6.7-inches.

This display will be supporting a peak resolution of up to QHD+ and also it will be an LTPO OLED Panel which is like the top flagship panel any smartphone could offer now. The smartphone will also feature a faster refresh rate of 120Hz.

If we talk about the smartphone’s hardware, the smartphone will be coming with the latest new Google Tensor G3 SoC which will be featuring a significant upgrade on the power and efficiency side. In addition to the new Tensoe G3 SoC, the smartphone will also be featured with an additional security layer with the newly developed Titan Security.

In combination with the high-end chipset, you also get a faster RAM of up to 12GB which is again combined with faster internal storage where you will be getting two different options including 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants.

On the camera side, the smartphone is likely to feature a huge upgrade where we will see a trio of housed cameras on the rear side which includes a main 50MP sensor with OIS capability. The main sensor is combined with another 64MP Ultrawide angle sensor and 48MP telephoto sensor. To take some awesome selfies, on the front side, you will be getting an 11MP selfie shooter as well.

Google Pixel lineups are quite popular for their software and Google infact gives priority to their Pixel lineup to push software upgrades. For the Pixel 8 Pro lineup, it’s expected that this phone will be coming with the latest Android 14 OS out of the box, followed which Google will be pushing more updates including software updates to the next Android versions including the Android 15, Android 16, and more.

