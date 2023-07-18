Fisker Seizes Opportunity in Tesla’s Absence, Set to Sell 100 Fisker Ocean EVs in India by Sep 2023

US startup Fisker announced that it will make 100 special edition electric SUVs for India. They plan to start delivering these vehicles in the last quarter of this year. The move comes as many electronic vehicle companies show great interest in entering the Indian market.

Last year, the company had announced its plan to sell the Ocean electric SUV in India from July 2023. However, they have now delayed the launch until the end of September 2023 for reasons that have not been disclosed. It seems the company is still working on final checks and adjustments for the Indian version before officially releasing it in the market.

The company plans to make 100 Extreme Vigyan Editions of its Ocean electric SUV specifically for the Indian market. They anticipate finishing the required approvals and processes by September 2023.

The SUV will have an 80 kWh battery, which allows it to travel up to 480 km on one full charge. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds. The car will be available in two options: two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive. The Indian version of the Ocean aims to make a strong impact in the premium electric vehicle market segment.

In the Indian electric vehicle market, the Fisker Ocean will face competition from other premium EVs such as the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Mercedes-Benz EQB.

The company plans to introduce the Ocean in India at prices similar to those in Europe. In Germany, it is priced at 69,950 EUR, which is around Rs 64.57 lakh in Indian rupees. However, it’s essential to remember that this price does not include additional taxes, local road taxes, registration fees, and other expenses. When all these costs are added, the final price of the car will definitely be above 1 crore Indian rupees.

To promote the local production of electric vehicles, the Indian government has imposed significant import taxes on fully assembled EVs. The aim is to encourage buyers to choose domestically manufactured EV models, as the high import taxes make imported vehicles more expensive.

Fisker is aware that importing all the cars to meet the market demand is not economically feasible. Therefore, they are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in India. This could be either a full manufacturing facility or an assembly facility to produce cars locally.

In recent months, both the Indian government and various State governments have introduced schemes to encourage the production of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The government is providing cashback offers and rebates to companies that establish manufacturing facilities within the country. These initiatives aim to incentivize and support the growth of the EV industry in India.

It’s important to mention that the first 100 cars that Fisker plans to sell in India will serve as a test for the company. They want to understand the demand for EVs in India and gather insights about the preferences and expectations of the premium EV market in the country.