Tesla Doesn’t Just Get Any Mineral, Only “Conflict Free” Mineral

Tesla recently released a report on the company’s responsible action towards opting only for conflict-free materials. So, the report clearly explains what are the materials are, and adds that the company wouldn’t align with certain organizations.

And the report was filed with the US Securities and exchange commission in 2019. However, the report was finally released saying they only take minerals from the companies or organizations which follow the company’s policy.

Tesla’s commitment

Tesla’s mission is very much known all over the world, being the first battery EV maker to have a global presence. As their goal is to have sustainable products. In fact, Elon Musk’s other company SpaceX is also driven towards sustainability. If not fully sustainable, they make attempts towards having cheaper yet sustainable products.

Battery industry is world champion at bs. “Lithium-ion” doesn’t really mean anything. What matters is cathode & anode material. There are many choices, but nickel cathode with carbon-silicon anode works great. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2020

As the tweet by Elon Musk says, it isn’t about the lithium-ion batteries. But the purpose of the battery that needs to be fulfilled, is important. In addition to this, the company ensures safety environment for the people working. And doesn’t get affiliated with the manufacturing plants involved with poor working conditions or poor code of conduct in the workplace.

Furthermore, the report consists of Tesla’s hybrid supply chain process. Which is a combination of traditional automotive and high-end technology from around the world. They also determine how Tesla’s suppliers are from upstream suppliers and sub-suppliers. This enables them to discover the source of their minerals.

Conflict-free minerals

As stated in the report, the minerals which Tesla considered Conflict-free are

Columbite-tantalite (tantalum); Cassiterite (tin); Gold; Wolframite (tungsten); and Any derivatives of the above.

And the automaker is going to lengths to make sure the suppliers ensure that they know where the source of the mineral is. Furthermore, as stated by the company,

“Tesla requires our suppliers to establish policies, due diligence frameworks, and management systems consistent with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (“OECD Guidance”). Tesla expects its suppliers to stay up to date with and to use validated conflict-free smelters and refiners assessed by the Responsible Mineral Initiative (“RMI”) and similar organizations.”

Knowing the policies

Additionally, Tesla has internal guidelines which ensure no organizations related to them are involved with human trafficking, slavery, or child labor. And the materials implied with Tesla are certified that they follow Tesla’s laws with Conflict-free materials.

Not only it is just on paper, but the company assures that their employees are aware of the above policies. So nobody within the organization does any kind of unexpected purchases.

Indeed this is all detailed and sheds light on the fact that the recent accusation on Tesla is wrong. Recently a former employee stated to the police that Tesla is stealing millions of copper. Contradicting the fact that there haven’t been recent copper thefts in the area (Nevada factory).