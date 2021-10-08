Tesla Germany starts inviting people for Gigafactory Berlin County Fair

Tesla started notifying people about its upcoming Giga Fest on October 9, 2021. As the Giga Berlin production is set to start his year, a County Fair-style opening of the factory will take place. Known as Giga Fest, the event will have many things from factory tours, Model Y test drives to manufacturing machines demonstrations.

Back in late 2019, CEO Elon Musk announced that they will be building a European production facility. Labeled as Gigafactory Berlin, After 18 months of land development and construction of the plant, it is finally set to start its production. The event is described on the Tesla website as,

“Tesla opens the doors of its Gigafactory in Grünheide on October 9, 2021, and invites citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg to a County Fair. Join us to experience the most advanced electric vehicle production plant in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to see behind the scenes during a Factory Tour, visit on-site booths, join various activities and ride along in Model Y—our newest electric car to arrive in Europe. Local food trucks will provide catering during the event.”

Event details

Giga Berlin plans to have 9,000 guests on the event day. As there are certain COVID restrictions in the locality about large gatherings, Tesla applied for a wavier. The current restrictions don’t allow for gathering to be more than 5,000 people. The wavier updates do not know, however as many important guests including Elon Musk are to come to the event, it is expected to be approved.

Additionally, it is known that Tesla revived more applications than expected. And that the company had to turn away some potential guests. Teslarati reported the letter details as follows.

“Hello Daniel,

Thank you for your interest in taking part in our Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair.

Unfortunately, the number of applicants has greatly exceeded the capacity for the event. For this reason, we regret to inform you that your application was not successful.

Thank you for your understanding.

Kind regards,

Your Tesla team.”

Additionally, a Tesla bull from Germany posted on Twitter that he is going to the event. It states, “With this ticket, you are cordially invited to the Factory Tour and Musical Events in the event. We are pleased to have some great bands and DJs present that will keep the party going.”

It’s official- I’ll be at the Giga Berlin County Fair and report for all who can’t join in person pic.twitter.com/YdflNhFEAk — Alex (@alex_avoigt) October 3, 2021

Tesla is yet to revive all the required documents to start the production of vehicles. They have to prove that the factory won’t damage the land or release toxic substances. There are no masks or other mandates for this event mentioned yet.