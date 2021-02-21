Tesla increasing emission- Elon Musk should come clean

When its the high time that the whole world is coming out together to cut down carbon emission, Elon Musk and his Tesla, on the other hand, is experimenting with the environment that will probably increase its emissions footprint.

At a time when most major companies are working on plans to cut their carbon emissions, one of the darlings of green investing is working to increase its emissions footprint https://t.co/EagR85tX86 — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 21, 2021

Elon – Better future for climate change

Tesla – Electric Cars to combat carbon emission

Tesla – Buys US$1.5B of Bitcoin (contribute to carbon footprint)

Elon – Puts up US$100M against global carbon emissions. Can someone make up their mind? https://t.co/XFlsNa61KF — Ru Chern Chong (@ruchernchong) February 8, 2021

It is because of explosive expansion in China and a planned car plant in India, that Tesla is expected to deliver technology with increased carbon emissions. Here is a tweet thread by Bloomberg Opinion which covers almost all of it.

Not only are Tesla’s total emissions set to grow — an inevitable consequence of growth in our carbonized world — but the amount of pollution each of its cars generates will, too, thanks to: 🇨🇳An explosive expansion in China

🇮🇳A planned car plant in India https://t.co/Wj1Wp7qBYB pic.twitter.com/jWuyCGFTuQ — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 21, 2021

Tesla’s plan to change the climate with electric cars is also being mocked over twitter.

In 2030 there will be about 2 billion cars on the road. A Tesla has 30 tons of lifecycle carbon emissions. A car lasts for 8 years, or 3.75 tons per year. A sustainable carbon emission rate is 3 tons per year per person, total. — Phil Ritz (@philritz1) January 28, 2020

but how much coal was burned to generate the electricity you used to charge the vehicle? — Fady (@FadyDizzle) September 29, 2017

Buy a tesla, reduce carbon emission and get noticed by meme lord @elonmusk — ♡ꪖꪶꪑꪖ♡ (@chocosadwitch) October 12, 2019

Electric vehicles like those sold by Tesla are at a substantial advantage. They’re so much more efficient in converting produced energy into vehicle power that even in coal-heavy grids like China’s they’re more efficient than the gasoline equivalent https://t.co/Wj1Wp7qBYB pic.twitter.com/Lq6Ge5GbDb — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 21, 2021

Maybe this doesn’t make any difference. Any electric vehicle sold anyplace on the planet is likely filling in for one controlled by petroleum or diesel. What the environment needs is for the piece of the pie of battery-fueled vehicles to expand versus regular ones.