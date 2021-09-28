Tesla Megapack project in Australia to resume operations after the fire

The Tesla Megapack project in Victoria, Australia to resume operation processes of 300MW/450 MWh big battery. Neoen owns Tesla’s Victorian Big Battery (VBB) and these batteries at located in the Hornsdale Power reserves which use Tesla’s powerpack. Earlier this year there was a fire leading to the fire department reaching the locations and putting it off for hours. After identifying the fire cause, now the operations are getting back to the original testing processes as planned.

Both Neoen and Tesla were given clearance from regulators to resume the operations after the fire incident in July. By September 29, the organization will start the energization of the megapacks. It was determined that the fire was because of a cooling system leak, resulting in a short circuit in the electrical component of Megapack. The findings came after the County Fire Authority, Energy Safe Victoria (ESV), and Worksafe Victoria investigated the fire.

ESV noted, “After extensive inquiries, ESV found a Megapack cooling system leak caused a short circuit resulting in overheating that led to a fire in a nearby battery compartment, which consequently damaged two Megapacks. There were further contributory factors with the Megapack in question being switched into an offline service mode, resulting in the protection systems being inactive. A 24-hour delay in connecting the batteries to the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system also meant there was no active monitoring of the Megapack alarms.”