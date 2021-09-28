Snoop Dogg purchases XCOPY Ethereum NFT for $3.9 Million

Snoop Dogg, the rapper and performer, hasn’t slowed down on high-value collecting since identifying himself as a renowned pseudonymous NFT collector last week. He spent roughly $4 million in ETH to buy a single piece from the artist XCOPY.

The well-known musician Snoop Dogg recently claimed a few days back that he is behind a Twitter account dedicated to NFTs.While Snoop Dogg has previously manufactured NFTs, this is nothing new for celebrities — keeping a Twitter account dedicated to crypto and owning over a hundred of the crypto tokens, on the other hand, is on a whole different level.

Snoop purchased the animated Ethereum NFT “Some Asshole” by XCOPY for 1,300 ETH on the super rare marketplace using his NFT-collecting identity, Cozomo de Medici. That’s little about $3.9 million in Ethereum.

“Welcome to the Medici estate, ‘Some Asshole.’ Soon later, Cozomo tweeted, “Let’s hope he’s courteous at Nonna’s Sunday supper.” “It’s an honor to own XCOPY’s first published character piece, as well as #7 mint on SuperRare.”

In the world of NFT artwork, XCOPY’s artwork is quickly becoming a blue-chip. According to statistics from DappRadar, an unidentified buyer spent 1,000 ETH ($2.92 million) for another XCOPY piece dubbed “All-Time High in the City” just last week.

Welcome “Some Asshole” to the Medici villa. Let’s hope he’s polite at Nonna’s Sunday dinner 🙂 Honored to acquire @XCOPYART‘s 1st published character piece & #7 mint on @SuperRare. Grazie to maestro @2Yeahyeah for a smooth transaction & @Anonymoux2311 for sage guidance🍷⚔️ ~CdM https://t.co/lDFgHLqVrk — Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 27, 2021

Snoop’s new XCOPY NFT, according to SuperRare, was originally sold for merely 100 ETH in March, when that was worth over $181,000 at the time. It has previously been auctioned for 25 ETH (about $8,200) in September 2020.

A blockchain verifies an NFT, which acts as a receipt for a rare digital object. An NFT can represent still artwork, video files, interactive video game things, and virtually any other type of digital good. XCOPY specializes in animated graphics, but an NFT can also represent still artwork, video files, interactive video game items, and nearly any other type of digital good.

Cozomo has a rich collection, with an estimated value of over $17 million as of last week, thanks to multiple CryptoPunks, a slew of Art Blocks NFTs, and a slew of other items.

