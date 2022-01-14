Tesla merchandise can be purchased with Dogecoin; MemeCoin skyrockets

Elon Musk, the creator and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a well-known crypto enthusiast, recently tweeted that anyone interested in purchasing Tesla items can do so using the open-source cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a one-line tweet, Musk announced, “Tesla stuff is buyable with Dogecoin.”

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Netizens couldn’t help but show their delight after the tweet went viral. Huobi’s official Twitter account also posted a tweet in which a Doge is pictured riding in a Tesla automobile.

Shoutout to @elonmusk 😁 next up Tesla vehicles buyable with #SHIB — YourPop (@Yourpop8) January 14, 2022

For the uninitiated, Tesla’s Cyberwhistle sells for 300 Doge on its website, while the all-electric Cyberquad for kids sells for 12,020 Doge.

The #dogecoin community believed & the dogecoin community achieved ♥️🐶 pic.twitter.com/SbLy43c3oM — Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) January 14, 2022

here you go pumping dogecoin so u can dump it and make us poorer while u get richer — Jefery Werkins (@JxffreyP) January 14, 2022

What is Musk’s true opinion of Dogecoin? Musk told TIME Magazine after being awarded “Person of the Year” for 2021, “Even though it was designed as a dumb joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions.” Dogecoin’s overall transaction flow, measured in transactions per day, has a far larger potential than Bitcoin.”

alright #dogecoin community, you know what to do pic.twitter.com/BMz5QS9Agf — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 14, 2022

Well, this is amazing – it looks like, for the time being, the prices of some items are ONLY in #Dogecoin. Is it 1 Doge = 1 Doge already, on the @Tesla store? Pretty sure many are kids again, all of a sudden. By the way, “The Doge Price Includes Shipping and Taxes”. pic.twitter.com/zH9vcRfExi — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) January 14, 2022

During this talk, he also stated that Tesla will accept Dogecoin as payment for business items on a trial basis. He had tweeted, “Tesla will make some items buyable with Doge and see how it goes.” However, he did not specify what goods might be purchased with Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, according to coinmarketcap.com, the meme coin is up 17.13 percent to $0.1991 and has a market cap of $26.38 billion.

Musk’s tweets about cryptocurrencies, including one in which he referred to it as the “people’s crypto,” boosted the meme coin, causing it to rise about 4,000 percent in 2021.

