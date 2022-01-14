Log In Register
Tesla merchandise can be purchased with Dogecoin; MemeCoin skyrockets

Baisakhi Mishra
CryptoDogecoinMeme CoinsNews

Elon Musk, the creator and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a well-known crypto enthusiast, recently tweeted that anyone interested in purchasing Tesla items can do so using the open-source cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a one-line tweet, Musk announced, “Tesla stuff is buyable with Dogecoin.”

Image Source: business Insider India

Netizens couldn’t help but show their delight after the tweet went viral. Huobi’s official Twitter account also posted a tweet in which a Doge is pictured riding in a Tesla automobile.

For the uninitiated, Tesla’s Cyberwhistle sells for 300 Doge on its website, while the all-electric Cyberquad for kids sells for 12,020 Doge.

What is Musk’s true opinion of Dogecoin? Musk told TIME Magazine after being awarded “Person of the Year” for 2021, “Even though it was designed as a dumb joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions.” Dogecoin’s overall transaction flow, measured in transactions per day, has a far larger potential than Bitcoin.”

During this talk, he also stated that Tesla will accept Dogecoin as payment for business items on a trial basis. He had tweeted, “Tesla will make some items buyable with Doge and see how it goes.” However, he did not specify what goods might be purchased with Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, according to coinmarketcap.com, the meme coin is up 17.13 percent to $0.1991 and has a market cap of $26.38 billion.

Musk’s tweets about cryptocurrencies, including one in which he referred to it as the “people’s crypto,” boosted the meme coin, causing it to rise about 4,000 percent in 2021.

