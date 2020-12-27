Tesla Model 3 accounted for almost 1/3rd of UK’s EV sales

Tesla is now the biggest EV maker in the world. And currently, the demand for its cars is so high that it is supply-constrained and not demand constrained. This is also clearly visible by the fact that out of the total EV registrations in Oct 2019- Sept 2020, about 30% were of the Tesla Model 3. This is a huge number and actually shows why the company has grown multifold in 2020.

Electric Vehicle sales in the UK

The top EV model sold in the UK was Tesla Model 3, with over 20,000 units sold. And the 2nd best selling model (BMW 330e) wasn’t even half that number at around 9,300 units. And as we move down the list, the difference becomes quite slim with differences in 1000s and 100s. If we talk about pure electric vehicles, Nissan LEAF was at no 2 with 10.93% of electric vehicles’ total registration. And at no 3, there was the Jaguar I-Pace with 7.98% registrations.

There is also a huge spike in the market of plugin vehicles in the UK. In November 2019, the plugin vehicle market share was 6%, and now it has risen to 16%. This is because consumers are still not educated about the benefits of owning a completely Electric car. Well, once that happens, we can see the numbers fall back again.

The Tesla Model 3

When seeing that the Model 3 is accounting for 30% of the total sales in the EV market, it is important to take a look at what it offers. Do note here I am talking about the performance model. The car has a range of 315 miles and can touch 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Other than that, the car also has support for 250 Kw supercharging, which users have to pay per use, and comes with an 11.5 KW charger on board.

These are the specs, but coming to software, Tesla offers one of the industry’s best autopilots. Also, the 15-inch driver screen upfront offers a great experience while using and also has support for games. There are also many niche things that Tesla does with its software. And finally, its design, which is just futuristic and is one of its main USPs.

To be honest, I am not surprised that the Tesla Model 3 is the most sold EV in the UK. I won’t be surprised either if it tops the list in other countries too. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content detailed and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Jaguar J-Pace E-SUV to compete with Tesla Model X