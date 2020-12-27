Jaguar J-Pace E-SUV to compete with Tesla Model X

Jaguar J-pace E-SUV is in the works and is going to compete with Telsa Model X directly. This new model by the company will be placed above the I-pace that they are already selling. And it will be an eco-friendly alternative to the Porshe Cayenne as it will also be a premium car. It will actually be the most expensive car on sale by Jaguar.

More about the Jaguar J-pace E-SUV

Before talking about the car, let’s take a look at what the company wants to achieve by releasing this vehicle. According to the company’s Chief Executive officer, this vehicle marks the transition of Jaguar into a fully Electric brand. And the companies they are looking to compete with are Tesla and Polestar.

The new J-Pace will be based on the same MLA platform that the upcoming Range Rover and Jaguar XJ will be based on. And though this platform supports petrol, diesel, hybrid, and completes EV support, the J-Pace will be a completely Electric car. The car development will begin in Bromwich facility, where the company has invested 1 billion Euros in developing EVs. The facility where J-Pace will be manufactured has also been transformed to support the production of completely Electric cars.

Talking about the J-Pace, it might offer around 480 Km mileage and support up to 100 Kwh battery. There will also be lower models with smaller batteries and a cheaper price tag.

The design head of Jaguar also said that he will love to design smaller cars. This is seeing all that is going around the world. These cars will still be efficient, beautiful, and will be a classic Jaguar in terms of beauty and interior. What are your thoughts on the Jaguar J-pace E-SUV? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content interesting and to the point do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Electric Cars struggle to get going in Germany