Tesla Model 3 and Y slows down after detecting emergency vehicle

Tesla’s recent software update 2021.24.12 has some noteworthy changes in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Its autosteer can now detect an emergency vehicle and slows down the vehicle speed accordingly. Also, the touchscreen displays a message indicating the driver to slow down.

As stated by Tesla, “If Model3/ModelY detects lights from an emergency vehicle when using Autosteer at night on a high-speed road, the driving speed is automatically reduced and the touchscreen displays a message informing you of the slowdown. You will also hear a chime and see a reminder to keep your hands on the steering wheel. When the light detections pass by or cease to appear, Autopilot resumes your cruising speed. Alternatively, you may tap the accelerator to resume your cruising speed,”

Its other features like Disney+ streaming and car wash mode all seem to be similar to the earlier update. But the feature of being able to detect emergency vehicles makes the vehicle even more safer and practical to use on roads. Also, owners particularly find it interesting how the vehicle detects and then reduces its speed.

The warning sign means that the updates ensure that the driver is really paying attention and doesn’t fully rely on the software for driving. Both autosteer and autopilot need the driver’s attention, in case the driver would need to take over. The owner who mentioned their experience with the feature stated that it may not be a perfect feature yet. So the driver must be careful and be able to take over if need be.

The biggest question left unanswered

The biggest question about Tesla’s safety is still left unanswered. As the US road safety regulators, NHTSA sent out letters to major automobile companies. The question about Tesla’s autopilot is left unanswered officially. Though Elon Musk assured that their autopilot is the safest one in the industry. It is something that is yet to be confirmed officially.

Other automakers like Hyundai, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, and others are expected by NHTSA to cooperate on this matter. They are to respond soon to the regulators. However, on the other side, these investigations are not interrupting Tesla’s updates. Tesla engineers are working on making the safest autopilot be possible soon.