Roblox Introduces An Opt-In Age Verification System

Roblox today introduced a new system that includes age verification in order to access certain features of the experience building platform on the go. To help users of the Roblox online games and gaming platform prepare for it, Roblox Corporation developers announced that this week a new age verification system will be introduced for everyone to use. Beginning today, 21 September 2021, the Age Verification Service will be available worldwide in a few weeks to all users, on mobile and desktop devices in 180 countries and regions and will be suitable for government supporters aged 13 and over.

This week a brand new age verification system was introduced via the the Roblox Dev weblog which will require registration at entry but will definitely be an option for those with expertise in the future experience building platform. Players will need to scan a type of recognized ID (passport, driver’s license, state-issued ID, etc.). When using the official Roblox app. Age verification seems necessary as the Roblox community is rapidly growing.

Developers who work opt-in say that an identity verification service that checks the age of its users shows not only a certain level of trust in the user but also provides Roblox with a better way to communicate with the creators according to their age. The company introduces the article on Roblox Blog and says that a platform for age verification will be crucial to the launch of its new communication feature, Spatial Voice. Roblox Corporation, which operates on an opt-out basis, says that the ID verification service confirms the age of the users, which not only signals a certain degree of trust to the user but also allows the company to offer better methods of age-appropriate communication with the creator.

Age verification is intended to enable age-appropriate communication as part of Roblox’s new spatial voice chat system, which provides early access to users who have proven to be at least 13 years old. In collaboration with the Opt-In Foundation, Roblox announces that the ID verification service is not logged in at this time, believing that customers will enable the platform to deliver a higher level of age-appropriate communication strategy to creators. Spatial Voice is currently being tested in a limited beta version for developers and is a new communication tool that enables users to chat with the company and whose experience incorporates real conversations.

Roblox wants to ensure that everyone can express themselves in a safe and respectful manner as the business community continues to grow, with over 50% of the platform’s users being over 13 years old in the second quarter. The verification system is an acknowledgment that many of the core users of Roblox are aging. Age verification will be introduced for all users but it will take some time for it to appear on their account, said Chris Aston-Chen, senior product manager for authentication at Roblox, in a blog post.

To ensure that experience is age-appropriate for developers, creators can use identity verification to search for collaborators across the platform. The age verification will help as an indicator in the user profile of the collaborators. Although Roblox did not cite a similar incident as the reason for introducing the age verification service, ID checks are integrated into the system to improve user accountability within the community. The optional age verification for its users, combined with ID checks and selfie scans, does not need to be used in most of the company’s games, but it may be required for those who want early access to the forthcoming voice chat feature before it is released in the fall.