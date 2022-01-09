Tesla now to charge $12K for ‘full self driving’ : Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) software will now cost $12,000. Musk announced on Friday that the higher pricing, which is a $2,000 increase, will go into effect on January 17th for customers “only in the United States.” He predicted that the $199 monthly membership price for FSD would climb as the program became more widely available.

Tesla began beta testing FSD with a restricted set of customers in October 2020, when it was priced at $8,000. Shortly after, Tesla raised the price of FSD to $10,000.

Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD are "able to drive from one's house to work, most likely without interventions," Musk claimed during a 2019 earnings call. So it'll be supervised, but it'll also be allowed to drive."

Tesla introduced the FSD beta to additional drivers in September via a “request” button on vehicle dashboard screens, but drivers must have a strong “safety score” to gain access to the program. Tesla calculates the safety score based on five factors that determine “the likelihood that your driving will result in a future collision.”

For several years, Musk has promised a wider distribution of Tesla’s FSD. In 2018, he predicted that the “long-awaited” version of FSD would be released that summer, and that “a year from now,” there would be “over a million cars with complete self-driving, software, and everything.” Those days have passed, but Tesla’s FSD is still in beta and only available to early adopters who purchased the FSD package.

Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how Tesla was selling its driver assistance software in August 2021, accusing the firm of “deceptive and unfair conduct.”

According to the study, the driver is still accountable for the vehicle and must have their hands on the steering wheel, ready to take control.

Tesla abruptly halted the newest version of its FSD beta software in October of last year, less than a day after it was released, due to erroneous crash alarms and other difficulties. Musk explained the rollback in a tweet, saying it was due to “some difficulties” with version 10.3.”We’re having some troubles with 10.3, so we’re going back to 10.2 for the time being. “Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.4 upgrade is set to be released soon, according to Musk.