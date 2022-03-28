Tesla owner wants Musk to look into his vandalized Tesla

On Saturday, an Israeli Tesla Model 3 owner posted a photo on Twitter of his destroyed vehicle, which had extensive scratch marks. Anguished by the incident, the user, who goes by the handle @MosheShekhter on Twitter, tagged Musk and asked him to enable sentry mode in Israel so that future nefarious acts might be averted. Musk was direct in his response, stating that he intends to fix the issue.

Looking into it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Tesla’s sentry mode is an anti-theft technology that allows for monitoring of suspicious activity when the vehicle is parked and locked in designated places. According to Tesla, when sentry mode is engaged, it goes into a standby mode similar to many home alarm systems, allowing the car’s external cameras to identify potential threats.

Sentry mode shifts to an alert state if the threat detected is minor, and a message appears on the touchscreen warning that the cameras are recording.

Sentry mode shifts to an alarm state if a more serious threat is identified, such as someone breaking a window. This will turn on the car alarm, brighten the central display, and blast music from the car’s audio system at maximum volume.

The car’s owner will also receive a notification from the Tesla app on his or her phone that an event has occurred.

Sentry mode must be enabled each time by heading to sentry mode in controls under safety & security. In February of this year, Tesla began rolling out this feature in the United States. A report earlier this month claimed that in Singapore, a vandal who used his key to scratch a Tesla sitting in a car park was caught on camera by one of the Model 3 car’s cameras.

Tesla, Inc. is a clean energy and electric car corporation established in Austin, Texas. Tesla creates electric vehicles, battery energy storage from the home to the grid, solar panels and solar roof tiles, as well as other products and services. With a market capitalization of approximately $1 trillion, Tesla is one of the world’s most valuable corporations and the world’s most valuable automaker. In 2020, the firm had the highest global sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles, accounting for 23% of the battery market and 16% of the plug-in market. The company produces and installs solar systems in the United States through its subsidiary Tesla Energy.

Tesla Motors was founded in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning as a tribute to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. Elon Musk, co-founder of X.com, became the company’s largest shareholder and chairman in February 2004 with a $6.5 million investment. Since 2008, he has been the company’s CEO. Tesla’s mission, according to Musk, is to assist accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation and energy, which will be achieved through electric vehicles and solar power. Tesla’s first automotive model, the Roadster sports car, was introduced in 2009.