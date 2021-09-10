Tesla patents lasers that can clean debris off the cars

Swayer Merrit initially shared the patent filed by Tesla and has been granted to use lasers as windshield wipers that can clean debris off the cars. This patent is stated to be for “Pulsed Laser Cleaning of Debris Accumulated on Glass Articles In Vehicles and Photovoltaic Assemblies.”

It is possible that the cleaning is not about replacing the windshield wipers entirely but in relevance to cleaning the solar panels initially. Possibly the solar panels built into cars. There is no indication of whether the company will use it, but it does look like a cool thing that Tesla might try out in some aspect.

NEWS: Tesla has been granted a patent where laser beams clean off debris off of the windshield. pic.twitter.com/vi23uRCRiU — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) September 8, 2021

Furthermore, the patent is stated as, “A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle, debris detection circuitry that detects debris accumulated over the region, and control circuitry. The control circuitry calibrates a set of parameters associated with the laser beam emitted from the beam optics assembly based on detection of the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article, controls an exposure level of the laser beam on the debris accumulated based on calibration of the set of parameters associated with the laser beam, wherein the exposure level is controlled based on pulsing the laser beam at a calibrated rate that limits penetration of the laser beam to a depth that is less than a thickness of the glass article and removes the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam.”

The patent does clearly indicate that it is to be used in vehicles, it is unclear if Tesla will immediately shift or it will have to wait till further developments are being made. Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck cleaning is known to be a typical clean which would need further washes. Cybertruck currently doesn’t have any windshield wipers. However, laser beam technology possibly could be more effective. There are various other possibilities Tesla may have in mind.

Previously it was known that Tesla was working on electromagnetic wipers, there are no further updates on that. It looks like for now, Tesla is experimenting with various other options than traditional ones. Tesla’s idea of having self-driving technology could also include self-cleaning technology. As the vehicles are being made to last longer and possibly allow future customers to fix small fixings on their own. New developments on wipers would be game-changing despite being a small part of the vehicle.