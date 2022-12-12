Tesla ships more Model S,X Plaid and long range to Europe

Tesla ships more Model S and Model X Plaid to Europe, making its path towards delivering one million cars. It also includes Long Range units. It was last week the EV maker started delivering Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range units to Europe after the refreshed versions.

Initially, The first cars arrived at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, with the Model S and Model Xs making it to Germany and other European countries as deliveries have already started. Tesla has now officially started shipping another batch of Model S and Model X vehicles from the United States as stated by news reports. The vehicles were loaded onto ships at the Port of Baltimore over the last few days. Shipments left the Port of Baltimore yesterday.

More @Tesla Model S and Model X units heading to Europe. These are currently located at the Port of Baltimore and will arrive in Zeebrugge in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/H5yEOv6b0g — Joey Klender (@KlenderJoey) December 9, 2022

The automaker routinely ships vehicles to other countries and regions, but the automaker has emphasized completing customer deliveries by the end of the year. In an attempt to accumulate over one million vehicle deliveries in a single calendar year for the first time in its history, Tesla will utilize the European deliveries of the Model S and X to pad its accomplishment, hoping to reach a potential delivery figure above 1.5 million units in 2022.

EV manufacturing

End-of-year delivery pushes are as routine for Tesla as any other business operation. With more of the company’s flagship vehicles making it across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe, it indicates that delivery numbers are a “by any means necessary” metric this year.

Tesla has been attempting to pad delivery figures in 2022 with a series of hefty discounts on vehicles, including a $3,750 rollback on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States. Offering a similar discount in China, Tesla has its sights set on eliminating as much of its 2022 vehicle inventory and production capacity to increase its yearly delivery count. Tesla has delivered 908,573 vehicles so far through the first three quarters of 2022. With less than 100,000 vehicles needed to reach the 1 million unit threshold for the year, Tesla is likely looking closer to 1.5 million for 2022.

Tesla delivered 120,576 cars in China, according to data published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla China seems determined to hit record highs this fourth quarter. Apart from the recently announced discount for inventory vehicles, Tesla China has also reduced the prices for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. The company also resumed its referral program, which incentivizes owners to promote the company to their respective circles for several notable perks.