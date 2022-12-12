Uber files a lawsuit against the NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to prevent driver fee increases

Due to a post-pandemic driver scarcity, increased operating expenses, and more significant inflation, the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) authorized a rate increase for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers last month. As a result, Uber is now suing the TLC. The ride-hailing business is trying to avoid boosting the rates it pays drivers in NYC by December 19.

The TLC decided on November 15 to raise the per-minute rates for ride-hail drivers by 7.42%. Also, the per-mile charges by 23.93%. The commission’s action is intended to entice more drivers onto the roads to meet the rising demand from passengers. Earlier fee increases have varied from 1.46% to 5.34% and “accurately reflected the impact of inflation.”

Uber noted in its appeal, calling the current increases “dramatic, unprecedented and unsubstantiated rises.” Uber said that the TLC employed questionable economic practices to “get a predetermined result.” The business estimated the restriction would cost Uber between $21 and $23 million more each month.

Instead of raising rider prices to cover the extra costs, Uber could do so. But the firm said that would “irreparably harm Uber’s brand, degrade goodwill, and risk the irreversible loss of business and consumers.”

Uber has contested decisions intended to defend gig workers.

The ride-hail juggernaut continued by claiming that the challenged rule would be detrimental to passengers, drivers, and the whole ride-share sector. Uber said the TLC had not offered a plan to balance these risks.

“A rate increase of this magnitude may likely result in higher rider fares,” reads the lawsuit. “Those higher fares, in turn, will depress the number of rides requested through the Uber platform. Fewer requested rides translate into fewer opportunities for Drivers to earn fees. The Challenged Rule could very well harm Driver earnings, undermining the purpose of these regulations.”

To prevent the TLC regulation from going into effect while the court considers Uber’s petition to have it completely blocked. It has requested the court to impose interim restraining orders and preliminary injunctions.

According to Taxi & Limousine Commissioner David Do, the city has to “stand behind our workers without traditional employment protections.”

“New York City leads the nation in protecting drivers, and this important rule reflects that reality,” Do say. “We are confident that we are well within our legal authority in implementing this important rule, and we are vigorously fighting this lawsuit.”

In the past, Uber has contested decisions intended to defend gig workers. Proposition 22, a ballot measure approved in 2020, categorizes ride-hailing and gig workers as independent contractors. Rather than employees and disqualifying them from several labor rights, it was declared unlawful and unenforceable by a California superior court last year.