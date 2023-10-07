Tesla Slashes Model 3 and Model Y Prices Again, Puts Pressure on EV Competition

In a strategic move following the introduction of the affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant of the Model Y, Tesla has made adjustments to its pricing structure yet again, making its electric vehicles (EVs) even more accessible to consumers in the U.S.

Brand New Prices

Starting with the Tesla Model 3, the base RWD version now comes in at $38,990, marking a notable reduction of $1,250 compared to its previous price of $40,240. For those seeking an extended range, the Long Range variant is now priced at $45,990, down from the previous $47,240. Meanwhile, the high-performance Model 3, known as the Model 3 Performance, is now available at $50,990, down from the earlier $53,240 price point.

Moving on to the Model Y lineup, the RWD variant’s price remains unchanged at $43,990. However, the Long Range and Performance variants have both seen reductions. The Tesla Model Y Long Range is now listed at $48,490, down from the prior $50,490 price, while the Model Y Performance can be had for $52,490, down from the previous $54,490.

Potential Tax Benefits and Affordability

What makes these price reductions even more enticing for potential buyers is the eligibility for federal EV tax credits, along with potential state-level incentives, depending on your place of residence. As a result, the final purchase price can be significantly lower, making Tesla EVs an even more appealing option for many consumers.

For example, with the new federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500, the base Tesla Model 3 can now be purchased for as little as $31,490. This makes it one of the most affordable EVs on the market, and it’s even more affordable than some gas-powered cars.

It’s important to note that Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, initially promised that the Model 3 would be a $35,000 car. While there was a brief period where Tesla delivered on this promise, it was limited and challenging to obtain. With the current tax incentives, you can now potentially acquire a Model 3 for less than $30,000, bringing it closer to the originally envisioned price point.

Impact on market competition

Other automakers are scrambling to catch up to Tesla, and many have announced plans to release their own affordable EVs in the coming years. However, Tesla’s latest price cuts make it even more difficult for rivals to compete.

Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles continue to maintain their dominance on the list of best-selling EVs in the United States. The most recent statistics indicate that Tesla delivered 419,074 Model 3 and Y vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a substantial 29 percent year-over-year increase.

Other automakers are actively striving to catch up to Tesla, with many announcing their intentions to introduce budget-friendly EVs in the coming years. However, Tesla’s latest price adjustments further compound the challenges faced by its competitors. The Model 3 and Model Y’s continued supremacy in the realm of best-selling EVs in the United States underlines Tesla’s position as a dominant force.

Tesla’s recent price revisions represent a positive development for consumers. As EVs become more affordable, a larger portion of the population will be able to make the transition to electric transportation. This shift is poised to contribute significantly to the reduction of our reliance on fossil fuels and the improvement of air quality.

Furthermore, Tesla’s price reductions signify the company’s increasing confidence in its ability to achieve economies of scale in EV production. As Tesla continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities, it is reasonable to anticipate the emergence of even more affordable EV models from the company in the foreseeable future.