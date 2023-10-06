Monthly Decline in Ad Revenue at X Since Elon Musk takeover

In each successive month following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company formerly known as Twitter in October 2022, third-party data shared with Reuters has indicated a significant year-over-year decline of at least 55% in monthly advertising revenue for social media platform X. This downward trend in ad revenue can be attributed to the challenges faced by the company in retaining advertisers under the ownership of Elon Musk. The swift and substantial changes instituted by Musk have made some brands hesitant to continue their advertising engagements with X. This apprehension has been a contributing factor in the company’s struggle to maintain advertising revenue.

In response to these challenges, X’s Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday with the bank lenders who provided financing for Musk’s acquisition. During this meeting, Yaccarino is anticipated to present the company’s strategic business plans, aiming to address concerns and provide insights into their approach for future sustainability and growth.

Controversy Surrounding Ad Revenue Decline and Allegations

In December 2022, ad revenue in the United States witnessed a significant decline of 78% compared to the same month in the previous year. This downturn marked the most substantial monthly drop since the acquisition, as reported by the ad analytics firm Guideline. Guideline specializes in tracking advertising spending data from major ad agencies.

The latest available data from Guideline, which pertains to August, indicated a year-over-year decline of 60% in ad revenue. As for the specifics of this decline, X, the concerned entity, refrained from providing comments on the data.

Elon Musk, the prominent figure behind the X platform, has openly acknowledged the adverse impact on the platform’s revenue, attributing it to pressure from activist groups affecting advertisers. In a recent development, Musk specifically pointed fingers at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), alleging that they were a major factor in a significant 60% decline in ad revenue for X, although he did not specify the time frame for this decline.

However, the ADL swiftly refuted these allegations, asserting that any claims of causing losses to X were unfounded. They went further to express their intention to initiate advertising campaigns on the platform, aiming to disseminate their crucial message in the fight against hate to X and its user base.

Vision of Elon Musk for Twitter: Transformation into ‘X’

During an insightful interview at Vox Media’s Code conference just last week, Yaccarino, a key figure involved, shared encouraging news regarding the platform’s trajectory. She mentioned that over the previous 12 weeks, an impressive 1,500 brands had reengaged with the platform, showcasing a notable rebound. Remarkably, 90% of the top 100 advertisers had also returned to advertising on X, indicating a positive trend. Yaccarino optimistically projected that X could potentially achieve profitability by the early months of the coming year, suggesting a promising outlook for the platform’s financial future.

In July, Elon Musk initiated a significant rebranding endeavor for Twitter, unveiling a grand vision to metamorphose the platform into something more expansive than conventional social networking. The ambitious plan involves a comprehensive transformation into what he has coined “X,” a multifaceted application designed to encompass a wide array of services, drawing parallels to the versatile functionalities offered by the renowned WeChat app in China.

One of the core facets of this transformation entails the incorporation of innovative peer-to-peer payment features within the platform aimed at streamlining financial transactions and enhancing user convenience. Moreover, a pivotal aspect of Musk’s vision involves a substantial ramp-up in the abundance of video content available on the platform.

This strategic move aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for video-based content consumption and engagement, elevating the overall user experience on X. These modifications are anticipated to revolutionize the way users interact with the platform, providing an all-encompassing, seamless user interface for an expansive range of services and features beyond traditional social networking.