Tesla starts deliveries of Hardware 4 computer (FSD2) equipped vehicles

Tesla started deliveries of its vehicles that are equipped with Hardware 4 (HW4) computers, also known as FSD2. An owner confirmed the delivery of his new EV saying that the car was equipped with the new system. Further, it is known that some basic features were completely broken. The owner of the vehicle is Jason Clinton, a member of the TeslaMotors subreddit.

He posted a photo album with his brand new Model X Plaid that he says was manufactured on February 25 and delivered this past weekend. During the delivery procedure, a Tesla technician confirmed that his vehicle was equipped with “TeslaAP4” and the radar was set to “Phoenix,” which is the name of the latest iteration hardware, according to the latest leaks on the company’s new computer. Additionally, Service Advisors had confirmed that Tesla’s internal system shows his Model X as having the new Hardware 4 computer, with an inventory screen outlining the presence of the Phoenix radar.

According to TeslaScope, previous iterations of the Model X (outfitted with Hardware 3) offered an API response value of “Tesla AP3,” with the Twitter user confirming that the firmware version 2023.2.200 is also an integral part of the new Hardware 4 system. However, as the new Model X owner says in his Reddit thread, “nothing works” at the moment, including cruise control, Autopilot, Navigate on Autopilot, the parking sensors, the preview FSD Beta Visualization, and the rear backup camera.

The architecture

There’s water in a tail light and a water seal leak in the driver’s side door vent window, but the author of the post says his car is already scheduled for repair at a Tesla service center. As previously reported, Tesla’s new Hardware 4 computer is based on a Samsung Exynos architecture, just like the previous version, but this time around it’s a bit more powerful, with the CPU core count going from 12 to 20 per side, all with a maximum frequency of 2.35 GHz and an idle speed of 1.37 GHz. Additionally, the system uses more cameras and a new “Phoenix” radar to detect objects down the road.

The first models that seem to be delivered with the new computer are the Model X and Model S, with the Model Y and Model 3 reportedly being prepared to receive the updated hardware, as well. Unfortunately, the new system will be impossible to retrofit on vehicles equipped with the previous Hardware 3 computer, as the unit itself has a different form factor and there are extra cameras and sensors that need to be plugged in.