Tesla Texas factory hits 3K Model Y production per week

Tesla announces that it hit 3,000 Model Y units per week in its Gigafactory in Texas. This is another milestone for the company in recent times. The stock of the company has been taking a beating. The automaker has been ramping up production in all of its factories across countries.

Furthermore, the automaker is finding ways to ramp up the Fermont Factory’s efficiency. In Texas, Tesla is expanding its Gigafactory while ramping up Model Y production and preparing for the Cybertruck. For Giga Texas, Tesla aims to reach a production run rate of 5,000 Model Y vehicles per week by the end of the year. It set the same goal for Giga Berlin. With only a few weeks left in 2022, it’s crunch time for Tesla’s newest Gigafactories. Tesla hopes to reach a run rate of 10,000 cars per week by the end of 2023.

Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week. Congrats, Tesla team! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uhG03gFyba — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

Elon Musk said during the Q2 2022 earnings call, “There’s always a lot of uncertainty like the production looks like S-curve, and that intermediate part of S-curve the difficult to bridge that with high certainty.” He said, “But the end part of the S-curve, you can say, I think you can have a lot more certainty. And so that’s why I’m confident we’ll get to 5,000 cars a week at — in Austin and Berlin by the end of this year or early next year and probably but not certainly, 10,000 cars a week at both locations by the end of next year.”

EV production

The Texas factory will start initial production on the Cybertruck next year. Just recently, photos of Cybertruck rear megacasts were spotted at Giga Texas, indicating how far along Tesla is in its preparations.

The recent milestone does not allow us also to say what is the ratio between the 4680- and 2170-type battery versions. Tesla was forced to add the 2170-powered version just after starting production because of the insufficient supply of the all-new, in-house produced 4680-type battery cells. The new version still is not listed on the company’s website, which suggests that maybe the volume is still very limited compared to the 2170-powered version (the same as produced in Fremont, California).

There are two versions. One is the Tesla Model Y AWD: 4680-type cells and structural battery pack 279 miles (449 km) of EPA range (19″ wheels) or 269 miles (433 km) with 20″ wheels. Another is the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: 2170-type cells 330 miles (531 km) of EPA range (19″ wheels) or 318 miles (512 km) with 20″ wheels.