Tesla to deliver Model Y SUVs made in China this month

China is one of the most important countries for Tesla. And now the company plans to start delivering Model Y SUVs that are made in China from this month onwards. As of now, it is only the Model Y SUVs and is important the Model 3 models from Europe. But soon, the company will also build Model 3 sedans in the Shanghai car factory.

Tesla making EVs in China

China is the largest market for cars in the world. And therefore, it is simple why the company has started manufacturing EVs in the country and will start delivering them very soon. Plus, China is one of the countries offering large subsidies to customers buying electric vehicles. So, this will also boost the sale of EVs in the country. Another important thing that EV companies need to always focus on is the charging network. And now Telsa has also been building its EV chargers in Shanghai and providing service across more regions.

In November, Tesla has sold over 20k vehicles in the country while competing with other big brands like BMW and Volkswagen. At the same time, the company is also facing competition from Xpeng Inc, Li Auto Inc, and other similar startups promising great EVs. But since the company is manufacturing the Model Y in the country, there isn’t a big price jump from the US price. This is very important as the cars are already expensive and if the price increases further, it won’t be able to compete with local startups.

Tesla will soon be in India too. We have to wait and see how well they price their cars in the country. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

