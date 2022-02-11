Tesla to open China design centre in Beijing

It was reported in Shanghai this week, that US electric vehicle company, Tesla plans to opens its China design centre. This centre is to be situated at Beijing, stated an official document of the Chinese capital.

From 2020 itself, Tesla had revealed its plans to open this centre in the World’s most populated country. The primary aim was to create vehicles of the particular ‘Chinese style.’ The specific location of the design centre had not been disclosed.

Earlier, in 2021, it was reported that the location of the studio could possible be Shanghai, the location of its factory. The other possibility being Beijing, for are the primary cities of China.

The aim was to contribute towards filling the gap formed between the United States and China. China, being the biggest auto market of the world, would prove to be a great contribution to Tesla’s global sales. A “China-specific” model worth $25,000 was already in talks for launch in the Chinese market.

Unlike in the United States, a compact car was assumed to do well in the China auto market. It would go on to get competitive with other compact car models of Toyota and Volkswagen in the Asian Market.

The news of the design centre being built in Beijing was confirmed by the Beijing municipal government. It was disclosed in a report in the last week of January, listing the city’s key projects for 2022.

The work report consisted of the listings of automobile projects, including electric vehicle facilities. The construction of these facilities is said to have been pushed forward this year. Although it did not provide much details, vehicle facility projects of companies other than Tesla were reported.

A planned car plant of the Xiamo Corps is scheduled to be constructed. Along with it, a fuel cell research centre as a venture of Toyota Motors is to be built. Though insignificant, projects of smaller automobile companies were also said to have been listed.

The first ones to cover the Beijing government report were ‘The Wall Street Journal’ and local media. When approached for a comment, Tesla did not respond to the request then.

From the end of 2019 itself, Tesla’s Shanghai factory had initiated delivery of vehicles. It has now go on to ramp up its production amid rising sales. China has now become an hub for export for Tesla vehicles bound to Europe and other overseas markets.

It is now to be seen whether this extension of alliance between Tesla and the Chinese market would aid towards improving relations between the US and China.

