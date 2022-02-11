McDonald filed 10 trademarks for a virtual restaurant in the metaverse

The world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain, McDonald’s has filed 10 trademarks to build a virtual restaurant to sell real and virtual goods.

Trademark lawyer, Josh Gerben tweeted on 9th February that, “McDonald’s is headed to the metaverse. The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods” and “operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery.”

He further added that, “You are hanging out in the metaverse and get hungry. You don’t have to put down your headset. You walk into a McDonald’s and place an order. It arrives at your door a little while later.”

Other Companies increasing interest

Many companies are showing their interest in the metaverse and wants to sell their goods in it. But fast food companies were hesitating and they have been slower to enter the space because they were not sure about the user’s experience of virtual dining and shopping. But now McDonald’s has finally filed 10 trademark applications. Panera Bread has also filed for a trademark for a “Paneraverse.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is a well-known multinational fast food company which was established by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in California’s San Bernardin in 1942. It was started as a restaurant. Nowadays, McDonald’s has more than 39,000 locations in about 100 countries. This is not the first time it surprised us. In February this year, McDonald entered the world of the metaverse and celebrated the Chinese lunar year in it.

Lunar New Year Celebration in Metaverse

In February this year, McDonald’s US collaborated with fashion designer Humberto Leon to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the metaverse. The title for the event was “McDonald’s Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year by Humberto Leon”. The virtual gallery showcased zodiac animals built by Leon, who is also co-founder of the fashion brand Opening Ceremony.

Leon said that, “Collaborating with McDonald’s was a big deal for them. As it is a brand that has always been enthusiastic to embrace and enjoy the universality of all cultures, helping her see themselves in the brand and the world.

McDonald’s has also decided to release a set of exclusive NFTs. Customers will have the opportunity to get these NFTs by following their Twitter account and by retweeting invitations. According to McDonald’s China officials. On the occasion of completion of 30 years in the Chinese market and inauguration of new headquarter in Shanghai, it debuted in the field with the NFT title “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube”. Stay tuned with us to get latest tech news updates of the country and the globe.