Tesla to recall more than a million cars

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla might have to recall a million of its cars in the US. Read the entire article to learn why this is happening to the company.

About recalling more than a million cars

Tesla has to recall more than a million of its cars due to some defects in its functioning. The main defect being that the windows close too fast which ends up pinching people’s fingers. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it “outdated and inaccurate”.the company said that it will update the app which will resolve this issue. There have been recalls in the past too, wherein Tesla was picked on due to seatbelt issues, sound system etc. Despite these issues, Tesla continues to be one of the most desired cars in the country. It is still a dream for people to own a Tesla. Even after working for their whole lives, people are not able to afford that also because it is highly expensive. Despite several recalls, Tesla continues to be the most wanted car in the world. It is on the top and is doing really well in the business aspect.

About Elon Musk

For people who don’t know much about Elon Musk, this article is here to save you. Elon Musk is a billionaire and is the owner of SpaceX and Tesla. These companies are two of the most successful companies in the world. He is an idol for so many young and aspiring entrepreneurs who can’t wait to bring their product in the world and face the challenges that come along with it. Elon Musk is often criticized for making some controversial statements, but still, he continues to be the richest man in the entire world. He makes it to Forbes almost every year.

About Tesla

If you’re not well informed about Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, it is important for both of you to read the mission of the company before you begin to strip it down. Tesla wants to give people the best driving experience along with luxury. Tesla is highly expensive as it is a unique car with some unique features that no other vehicle offers. It is a dream car for many in the world, and those who are able to buy it, realize that they are successful because buying a Tesla is not at all easy. Its mission is to use technology to give people the best driving experience.