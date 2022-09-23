Tesla countersues California Agency which was behind the race bias lawsuit

According to recent reports, Tesla has now countersued the Caifornia Agency which had sued the company for tolerating discrimination related to race. Read the whole article to learn an=bout the whole story

Tesla and CRD

So basically, CRD had previously sued Tesa for tolerating race-related discrimination but Tesla has counter-sued the company saying that the company did not approach Tesla before filing the case. It also said that they were given no chance to settle or explain, as CRD did not inform them. Tedal in its lawsuit has claimed that CRD straight away filed the lawsuit without seeking public comment, it went ahead and accused and started investigating the employees of the company. When CRD was asked to comment, they were reluctant to reply. CRD claims that Tesla’s Californian branch is not very welcoming to black people. Black people need to hear racial slurs and discrimination also takes place it comes to giving them work, paying them, and promoting them. Tesla has refused to agree that any of this happens in their office. Tesla said that the lawsuit was false, and the lawsuit had some political motives driving it.

About Tesla

