Tesla working on live-streaming Dashcam views with updated widget

Tesla hints that they are working on live streaming dashcam views where the videos can be viewed remotely as well. It was hinted through Tesla mobile app, revealing that the company is working behind the scenes on the new features. In Tesla’s recent new version rollout, V4.2.0 there are indications of improvements made to the widgets.

It is reported by users that the iOS Tesla widget now looks larger. Some of the updated features include locking and unlocking the vehicle, opening the frunk, and also access the charging point.

New Tesla app update available on iOS

Version: 4.2.0 🍀 I see what you did! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lehwqKJfdh — Master of FSDBeta FXR (@DatHandsomeJerk) October 14, 2021

The hints were noted from the @Teslascope group which continuously tracks Tesla updates. It referred that the upcoming updates were related to the iOS app. Also, there are updates like the ability to watch videos from Tesla on a mobile device. The mobile apps show that the company is working on such a capability. Viewing the footage from other locations about the car’s view is an interesting concept which would be valuable in many ways.

A first glimpse of the UI relating to the live-streaming of the Dashcam on the @Tesla mobile app. pic.twitter.com/TH1wqKpe0V — Teslascope (@teslascope) October 14, 2021

The Tesla software update tracker group also noted that the Tesla app will have all these features. Additionally, the drivers will be able to voice through their apps to their vehicles Pedestrian Warning Systems(PWS). Features like Sentry Mode will be even more effective with such features. Adding an element of surprise would then be possible if a car were to suspiciously roam around the Tesla car.