Waymo self-driving cars bizarre behavior on a dead-end street

Waymo self-driving cars in San Francisco are behaving weirdly when it comes to a dead-end street named, Richmond dead-end street. Every day one or the other Waymo vehicle ends up in the dead-end street. It results in the driver intervening in the location and makes a three-point turn.

A resident in the area told CBS SF Bay Area that she was aware of this kind of weird behavior by the vehicles. It was because the pedestrian warning systems (PWS) sounded like a spacecraft. Jennifer King told, “I noticed it while I was sleeping. I awoke to a strange hum, and I thought there was a spacecraft outside my bedroom window,”

It so happens that these Waymo cars don’t just come during night or day times only. It is practically every five minutes or so. A Waymo arrives, and the driver intervenes to make a turning. Then after that, another Waymo arrives soon enough. Almost every Waymo is coming back here for some reason. King notes that the stream of Waymo cars became substantial in the area. She said, “There are some days where it can be up to 50. It’s literally every five minutes. And we’re all working from home, so this is what we hear,”